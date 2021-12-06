Health officials in New Brunswick report three deaths and 71 new COVID-19 cases

FREDERICTON — Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting three COVID-19-related deaths and 71 new cases of the virus today.

The deaths involve a person in their 60s in the Fredericton region, as well as a person in their 70s and someone in their 80s in the Saint John area.

There are 760 active cases in the province.

There are currently 49 people hospitalized, including 18 in intensive care.

Eleven people are on a ventilator.

People 50 and older are now eligible to schedule an appointment for a booster dose of an mRNA vaccine if six months have passed since their second dose.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2021.

The Canadian Press