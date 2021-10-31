Health officials in New Brunswick report 32 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

FREDERICTON — Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 32 new cases of COVID-19 today and another virus-related death.

They say a person in their 80s in the Campbellton region died because of COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 117 since the start of the pandemic.

There are 513 active cases and 23 people in hospital, including 13 in intensive care.

Due to strike action by public employees, a vaccination clinic in Fredericton was cancelled Saturday and 142 people were instructed to seek their COVID-19 vaccine at a pharmacy.

COVID-19 testing was also cancelled on Saturday at assessment centres in Fredericton, Hartland, Moncton and Saint John.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell advises everyone to exercise care during Halloween and trick-or-treaters should wash their hands before heading out and upon returning home.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2021.

The Canadian Press