Health minister appoints chief nursing officer to address health crisis

·3 min read

OTTAWA — The federal health minister appointed a new chief nursing officer Tuesday, as the government works to overcome a critical nurse shortage that has left many hospitals across the country struggling to maintain care.

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced that Leigh Chapman, a Toronto-based registered nurse with a PhD in nursing, will fill the newly reinstated role.

"There are already a number of jurisdictions in Canada reporting nursing shortages, which is having an impact on the functioning of emergency rooms and other critical health services that Canadians need and deserve," Duclos said at a media briefing at the University of Ottawa.

Duclos said Chapman will offer advice on the federal and provincial governments’ strategy to grow the health workforce and other health policy.

The appointment could not come at a better time, Canadian Nurses Association president Sylvain Brousseau said at the news conference, as nursing shortages threaten the sustainability of Canada's health systems.

"Nurses have shouldered the enormous burden of the pandemic," he said.

The federal government announced in February it would reinstate the role, in recognition of the central role nurses played in keeping health care afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Linda Silas, president of the Canadian Federation of Nurses Unions, said the appointment is a long time coming, but she would have liked to have seen the announcement coupled with more concrete action to combat the situation.

"That was a missed opportunity," Silas said in an interview.

Nurses unions have called for the chief nursing officer position to be reinstated since the outset of the pandemic, she said, and have offered concrete solutions to address the shortage for over a year.

"What Dr. Chapman will be able to do is to be in the minister's office as the voice of nurses," she said.

Duclos said he would meet with his provincial and territorial counterparts Tuesday to continue to develop a strategy to track and grow the health workforce, including nurses.

"I'm going to have, at the federal level, better support to engage the voice and hear the voice of nurses when it comes to developing the pan-Canadian health human resources agenda that we have been developing over the last few weeks and months," Duclos said.

Duclos said Chapman will play a "crucial" role in helping to stabilize the health workforce and make sure nurses' perspectives are included in health policy work.

"I really hope to work very closely with the provinces and territories as well as national associations to really amplify the voice of nurses," Chapman said at the news conference.

Chapman has been a nurse for almost two decades, with a background in intensive and emergency care, as well as community care.

Most recently she served as the director of clinical services with Inner City Health Associates of Toronto.

She also earned a PhD in 2019 from the University of Toronto faculty of nursing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2022.

Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Nova Scotia RCMP 'dysfunctions,' labour shortages predated 2020 mass shootings

    HALIFAX — Most of Nova Scotia's senior RCMP staff believed there were "dysfunctions" at their division prior to the 2020 mass shootings and felt abandoned by their superiors in the aftermath, according to a consultant's report prepared last year. The Sept. 30, 2021, summary of a "wellness assessment" of the staff was released publicly on Monday at the inquiry investigating the mass shooting. It says most of the 24 senior officers and civilian leaders interviewed last summer had complained about

  • Renowned architect Moshe Safdie gifts archive and Habitat 67 condo unit to McGill

    MONTREAL — Israeli-Canadian architect Moshe Safdie is donating his professional archive to McGill University, including his thesis that led to the Habitat 67 apartment complex in Montreal. McGill says the collection is composed of more than 100,000 items including sketchbooks, models, drawings and correspondence related to unbuilt and built projects across the globe. It also includes the master copy of the McGill undergraduate thesis that inspired his design for Habitat 67, which was created for

  • 'We need to be more transparent': RCMP Commissioner Lucki says police must modernize

    HALIFAX — Canada's top Mountie has told a public inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting that the RCMP must become a more transparent organization. Commissioner Brenda Lucki is before the inquiry today to testify about how a gunman driving a replica police car carried out 22 murders over 13 hours on April 18-19, 2020. The 131-page transcript of Lucki's Aug. 4 interview with inquiry lawyers, released today, includes her discussing her regrets about an Aug. 28, 2020, meeting with regional

  • Retired top N.S. Mountie outlines 'failures' in mass shooting response

    The former top Mountie in Nova Scotia has highlighted what she thinks went wrong during the 2020 mass shooting response, including a "failure" to properly search the small rural community where the massacre began. Lee Bergerman, a retired assistant commissioner and commanding officer of the Nova Scotia RCMP, testified Monday in Halifax before the Mass Casualty Commission leading the inquiry into the shootings across April 18-19, 2020, when a gunman killed 22 people across the province. Bergerman

  • U.S. lawmakers, advocates pushing Ottawa to eliminate ArriveCan, open Nexus offices

    WASHINGTON — Lawmakers and advocates in the United States are ramping up the pressure on the federal government to ease travel delays between the U.S. and Canada. The Canadian American Business Council's new campaign, "Travel Like it's 2019," aims to flood federal MPs with public demands for action. It calls on Ottawa to scrap the troublesome ArriveCan app, a mandatory pre-screening tool for visitors to Canada. And it wants the federal government to clear the backlog of 350,000 applications for

  • RCMP commissioner, former top N.S. Mountie set to testify at public inquiry

    The two RCMP officers who held the top jobs in Nova Scotia, and the entire force, during the mass shooting in 2020 are set to testify at the public inquiry into the massacre this week. Across Monday and part of Tuesday, the Mass Casualty Commission leading the inquiry is expected to hear from Lee Bergerman. Bergerman, the former assistant commissioner, had recently retired from her role as commanding officer of the Nova Scotia RCMP, which she held across April 18-19, 2020, when a gunman killed 2

  • Ticket prices, Hockey Canada scandal led to low attendance at world juniors: IIHF

    EDMONTON — Tickets for Edmonton's world junior men's hockey championship haven't been a hot commodity this summer and International Ice Hockey Federation officials say the high price of admission, the tournament's odd timing and a spectre of scandal are to blame for low attendance. The 2022 tournament wrapped Saturday with Canada battling Finland for the gold medal. While the final was expected to draw the biggest crowd of the tournament so far to Rogers Place, average attendance before Saturday

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Durant, Nets plan to move forward together instead of trade

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are staying together. A trade request that jolted the franchise and dominated NBA headlines has been removed. The Nets will return next season with their All-Star forward in uniform — and with their championship hopes intact. The Nets said Tuesday that the team's leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” general manager Sean Marks said in a stateme

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Islander Anthony MacDonald breaks curse to claim Gold Cup & Saucer win

    It's a victory almost 20 years in the making. Sintra and P.E.I.'s Anthony MacDonald won the 63rd Gold Cup & Saucer race in Charlottetown Saturday night. They tied the track record of 1:50.1 after pulling away from the competition near the three-quarter mark. For MacDonald, the victory follows years of hard work. He's participated in the race 13 times in 19 years, but didn't win until now. "To win the Gold Cup means a lot to me," he said. "It means a lot to this stable ... I know it sounds stupid

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Cole, Yanks miffed with Jays' Manoah after 4-2 victory

    NEW YORK (AP) — Miffed after Aaron Judge was hit by a pitch from Alek Manoah, the frustrated New York Yankees struck back with their bats. Andrew Benintendi launched a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the seventh inning and the Yankees got a win they desperately needed, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 Sunday to avoid a four-game sweep. On the day Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was booed while the team retired the No. 21 of former star Paul O’Neill, the AL East leaders won for just the 10th

  • Bradley off to fast start in bid to make FedEx Cup finale

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Keegan Bradley hasn't been to the FedEx Cup finale in four years, and he started the BMW Championship on Thursday like he was in a hurry to get back. Bradley matched a career low with a 29 on the front nine at Wilmington Country Club and finished with a 7-under 64 to take a one-shot lead over Adam Scott. Bradley is at No. 44 in the FedEx Cup and likely needs a top 10 — he hasn't had one since the U.S. Open — to be among the 30 players who advance to the Tour Championship

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Exercise in 'patience' pays off for Kadri, says winning a factor in joining Flames

    Nazem Kadri said the Calgary Flames expressed interest the moment he became an unrestricted free agent, but it was an "elaborate process" before he finally signed on the dotted line on Thursday. "The patience definitely did me some good," Kadri told reporters in a Zoom call Friday. "There were some decisions to be made." The Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed the coveted free agent to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. Before the deal could be made of