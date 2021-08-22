Health Minister: Afghan Returnees To Be Vaccinated Against Polio for Free

Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter to say that returnees from Afghanistan would be vaccinated with free Polio vaccine.

"We have decided to vaccinate Afghanistan returnees with free Polio Vaccine — OPV and fIPV, as a preventive measure against Wild Polio Virus. Congratulations to the health team for their efforts to ensure public health. Take a look at the vaccine drive at Delhi International Airport," he tweeted.

This decision was taken as Afghanistan and Pakistan are the only two countries in the world where polio is still endemic.

The Indian Air Force's military transport aircraft evacuated 168 people including 107 Indians from Kabul. Till now India has evacuated 200 people in two C-17 heavy-lift transport aircrafts of the IAF.

The first one had over 40 people, most Indian Embassy staffers and the second one had around 150 Indian diplomats, officials, and security personnel amongst others.

Taliban took control of the country, and reached the gates of Kabul on 15 August. They seized power in the country. Ever since there has been panic and protest in various parts of Aghanistan.

