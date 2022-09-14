Health Karma(R) Partners with The FBI National Academy Associates (FBINAA) to Provide Virtual Health Benefits

MediXall Group, Inc.
·4 min read
MediXall Group, Inc.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2022 / MediXall Group Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL) ("MediXall"), an innovative healthcare solutions provider, announced today that FBI National Academy Associates, Inc. ("FBINAA") selected MediXall's wholly owned subsidiary, Health Karma, Inc. ("Health Karma"), to provide virtual health benefits at a special FBINAA member rate. The arrangement allows FBINAA members to purchase a Health Karma membership to manage their health through access to $0-copay virtual primary, urgent, and behavioral health care consultation, including virtual pet care. Plus, Health Karma memberships provides FBINAA members with significant discounts on prescriptions, dental care, eye care, hearing, and vitamins and supplements.

The FBINAA is a non-profit, international organization of 16,000 senior law enforcement professionals dedicated to providing our communities, states, countries, and profession with the highest degree of law enforcement expertise, training, education, and information. FBINAA is the strongest law enforcement leadership network in the world and is dedicated to strengthening the rule of law around the globe. Members are graduates of the FBI's prestigious National Academy Program, representing all 50 states, 194 countries, and over 8,200 law enforcement agencies, making up the highest 1% of all senior law enforcement worldwide. In total, over 53,000 graduates have completed the FBI National Academy Program.

"Many of our law enforcement professionals are seeking affordable health benefits solutions in retirement," said Ronnie Carnahan, Director of Strategic Partnerships of FBINAA. "Included with the Health Karma membership is 24/7/365 access to urgent medical and behavioral healthcare to address our members' physical and mental well-being. This is a needed benefit for our law enforcement community."

"We are honored to enter into an agreement with the FBINAA, which we kicked off at their 58th Annual Conference on July 30th. Law enforcement professionals are available for us day in and day out. They make huge personal sacrifices and bear deep burdens while keeping communities safe. That is why Health Karma is committed to supporting our law enforcement professionals and their families," said Travis Jackson, CEO of Health Karma. "This opportunity is another example of our growing partnership with all first responders, employers, and associations coming together to deliver the Health Karma mission of providing well-being solutions for life with easy, affordable access to multi-faceted wellcare solutions. Health Karma is here to make a difference."

For more information on Health Karma, visit their official website: www.healthkarmagroup.com and follow @HealthKarmaApp on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. For more information on FBINAA, visit www.fbinaa.org

About MediXall
MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL) is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured around delivering products and services to make it easier for consumers to learn, decide and pay for healthcare. The mission of MediXall is to revolutionize the healthcare industry by improving communication, providing better technology and support services, and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the entire healthcare ecosystem, MediXall creates, invests, and incubates companies that embody its mission statement.

About Health Karma
Health Karma, a wholly owned subsidiary of MediXall, is a data-driven healthcare technology company that is on a mission to continually raise the bar of the healthcare experience by empowering people to understand and manage their entire healthcare journey anywhere, anytime, whether they have insurance or not. For more information, please visit www. Healthkarmagroup.com

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Specifically, the company's ability to raise additional capital, execute its business plan and strategy, sustain, or increase gross margins, achieve profitability, and build shareholder value are forward-looking statements. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact: (954) 653-8216

SOURCE: MediXall Group, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/715859/Health-KarmaR-Partners-with-The-FBI-National-Academy-Associates-FBINAA-to-Provide-Virtual-Health-Benefits

