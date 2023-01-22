Health improving, Eagles send message to rest of NFL with demolition of Giants | Opinion

Nate Davis, USA TODAY
·5 min read

PHILADELPHIA – Fly, Eagles, Fly.

For the past month, the NFC East champions' (in)famous victory song seemed more like exhortation as Philadelphia closed the regular season with two losses and one unimpressive win.

Saturday night, it was sung with resounding exclamation as the conference's No. 1 seed throttled the New York Giants 38-7 to advance to next weekend's NFC title game against either the Dallas Cowboys or San Francisco 49ers.

And just like that, a team that just two weeks ago seemed battered and looked like it might have peaked prematurely, suddenly looks rejuvenated and back on a championship flight path heading into next Sunday.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates his second-quarter touchdown with offensive tackle Lane Johnson.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates his second-quarter touchdown with offensive tackle Lane Johnson.

NFL divisional round winners, losers: No. 1 seeds advance at expense of Giants, Jaguars

AFC title game: Patrick Mahomes' injured ankle could define his pursuit of second Super Bowl ring | Opinion

And if there's one through-line on a 31-point postseason dismantling from the team that was outscored by five points over its final four regular-season games, it has to be Philadelphia's collective health – something that was evident from the opening drive.

There was quarterback Jalen Hurts, who missed Weeks 16 and 17 with a bum throwing shoulder and looked significantly limited in the regular-season finale, launching a 40-yard completion to DeVonta Smith on the game's second play.

There was tight end Dallas Goedert throwing a wicked stiff-arm on the subsequent play, a 9-yard gain, mere prelude to his left-handed stab for the 16-yard touchdown that capped a possession from which the Giants would never recover.

"It's always big to start fast, and I love when I can touch the ball early," said Goedert, who missed more than a month late in the season with a shoulder injury of his own.

"I think that stiff-arm (brought) some energy on our team."

There was All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson, who hadn't played since Christmas Eve due to a core muscle tear, leading the way as the offensive line mauled the Giants front to the tune of 416 yards – 268 on the ground, where the Eagles averaged 6.1 yards per carry and scored three of their five touchdowns.

"Lane's the best tackle in the NFL," said head coach Nick Sirianni. "To have him back and just shutting down a side is huge."

And it wasn't only on offense.

Defensive end Josh Sweat, who was carted off the field with a neck injury on New Year's Day, had 1½ sacks and laid two QB hits on New York's Daniel Jones.

And how about defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson. He tied for the league lead with six interceptions – even though he missed five games with a lacerated kidney and had only played once since Nov. 27. He made three tackles, broke up a pass, lined up at safety and even went back into the slot given one other key player – corner Avonte Maddox (toe) – has not been able to get back into the lineup.

But as critical as those guys are, it was Hurts' return to the form that seemingly had him on an MVP trajectory at the outset of December, that could bring this franchise its second Lombardi Trophy in six seasons.

Bills: Rematch against Bengals adds perspective to Buffalo’s rebound from Damar Hamlin’s setback

America's Team: Cowboys are still just a big tease unless they can upset the 49ers | Opinion

“You work really hard for these opportunities, they’re not a dime a dozen," said Hurts, who won a national title at Alabama.

"It’s a special thing, it’s a special feeling, and it’s a special type of togetherness that we have, and I don’t think it’s something that I’ve experienced quite like this for sure on the NFL level."

His numbers didn't boggle the mind – 154 yards and two TDs passing, with another 34 yards and a TD on the ground. But it was his mere presence that seemed to buoy the Eagles after they nearly frittered away the NFC's No. 1 seed following a 13-1 start.

"To have him out there is like – I know this is high praise – is like having Michael Jordan out there. He's your leader, he's your guy," said Sirianni.

"He's as tough as they come. To me, nobody's played any better football than him."

And few teams have put together a more dominant 60 minutes of football this season than the Eagles did Saturday night.

The Cowboys or 49ers will surely provide a much stiffer test a week from now, San Francisco in particular a clear and present danger given the star power that has fueled a league-best 11-game winning streak.

But the Eagles have served a fresh reminder they're not to be trifled with and are just as tough and talented as any team left in the field.

And perhaps hungrier.

“I truly never put a limit on myself, and I never put a limit on what this team can do, so there’s always more out there for us to get," said Hurts. "To come out there and play the way that we did tonight, I’m proud of this group, I’m proud of this team.

"I’m excited to have another opportunity to play for something big again.”

Maybe two more opportunities.

***

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Nate Davis on Twitter @ByNateDavis.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Eagles' rout of Giants should send Super Bowl message to rest of NFL

Latest Stories

  • Hurts, Eagles pound Giants early, coast to NFC title game

    All it took was one throw. Jalen Hurts let it fly on his first pass attempt of the game and suddenly the unease that crept into that often worrisome Philly sports psyche — yeah, but how is his banged-up right shoulder, really? Hurts' shoulder was fine.

  • Fort Pierce food truck riddled with bullets after mass shooting

    Fort Pierce food truck riddled with bullets after mass shooting

  • Eagles blow out Giants, remind everyone how dominant they have been all season

    The Eagles were really impressive in beating the Giants.

  • Two Miami-Dade municipal mayors in hot water, accused of deceptive ways. Voters should take note | Opinion

    The mayors of Surfside and North Miami Beach are under fire and need to come clean, the Editorial Board says.

  • Ohio woman accused of stealing car with infant twins inside facing federal charges

    The woman accused of kidnapping two children outside a restaurant in Columbus last month has been federally charged.

  • NFL playoffs divisional round odds: Moneylines, point spreads, over/under

    Here's the betting odds for NFL divisional round of the playoffs, including moneylines, point spreads and over/under.

  • NFL Divisional Round: Chiefs reach AFC title game with injured Patrick Mahomes; Eagles roll

    Which NFL teams will punch their ticket to the conference championships? The NFL Divisional Round is shaping up to be an all-time weekend.

  • Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL playoff matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL playoff matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers.

  • Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers: 3 keys to the NFC divisional round NFL playoff game

    The divisional round of the NFL playoffs concludes Sunday with a battle in the Bay Area between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers.

  • Fantasy Football Exit Interview: Star receivers popped, rookies closed fast in 2022

    Most successful fantasy managers were proactive with their receiver picks in 2022. It's a tough position at which to find late-round or waiver-wire help. Scott Pianowski audits the position.

  • Mahomes leads Chiefs past Jags 27-20 with injured ankle

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hobbling along on an injured ankle, Patrick Mahomes threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars and a spot in their fifth straight AFC title game. Mahomes missed most of the second quarter after his ankle was landed on by a Jacksonville defender. But the All-Pro quarterback returned in the second half and led the Chiefs on a 75-yard TD drive in the fourth quarter that helped to ensure

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • Alex Lyon makes 29 saves to help Panthers beat Wild 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Lyon made 29 saves for his second consecutive victory and the Florida Panthers beat the Minnesota Wild 5-3 on Saturday night. With starting goalie Sergei Bobrovsky injured Thursday night in Montreal and Spencer Knight off to the American Hockey League on a conditioning stint, the Panthers dressed their primary AHL goalies. Lyon started after making 23 saves in relief of Bobrovsky in Montreal, and Mack Guzda was the backup as the Knoxville native became the first player

  • Radek Faksa scores twice, 1st-place Stars beat Coyotes 4-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa had his first two-goal game in more than three years, captain Jamie Benn added a power-play goal and the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars beat the hapless Arizona Coyotes 4-0 on Saturday night. Faksa scored both of his goals on rebounds in the first period, when the Stars went ahead 3-0, and rookie Wyatt Johnson scored his 12th goal in the second period. It was first multipoint game this season for Faksa, who had last scored two goals on Nov. 15, 2019. Jake Oetti

  • Guardians' Naylor: "Baby" gesture not aimed at Yankees

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Naylor's postseason “baby” has grown into something more than he intended. Cleveland's fiery first baseman insists he wasn't taunting New York pitcher Gerrit Cole or the Yankees in last season's playoffs with an emotional home run celebration in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. That's when he rounded first base after connecting, playfully swinging his arms as if rocking a baby and appeared to scream a vulgarity toward Cole. Three months later, Naylor says his

  • Hachimura discusses trade speculation after 30-point night

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Rui Hachimura doesn't seem too disturbed by the idea he could be traded. “I just want to be somewhere that wants me as a basketball player, and I want to be somewhere that likes my game," the Washington Wizards forward said Saturday night. When asked if Washington is that place, he replied: “I don't know. We've got to find out.” Hachimura was certainly an asset for the Wizards on Saturday, when he equaled a career high with 30 points in a win over Orlando. That came shortly aft

  • Flyers coach Tortorella defends Provorov's Pride boycott

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Flyers coach John Tortorella defended Russian defenseman Ivan Provorov’s decision to cite religious beliefs as his reason to boycott the team's pregame Pride celebration. “Provy did nothing wrong,” Tortorella said Thursday. “Just because you don’t agree with his decision doesn’t mean he did anything wrong.” Before a game Tuesday night against the Anaheim Ducks, the 26-year-old Provorov sat out warmups, during which the Flyers wore Pride-themed jerseys and used sticks wrapped

  • Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba

  • Is role definition the cure to the Raptors' woes?

    Amit Mann and Jevohn Shepherd explain the importance of role definition in the NBA and why it could be influencing the Raptors' season. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Purdy, Lawrence, Jones have memorable NFL playoff debuts

    A trio of NFL playoff quarterback newcomers provided some memorable playoff moments. Brock Purdy, Trevor Lawrence and Daniel Jones all won in their first career starts in the postseason with performances for the history books. This marked the first time since the 2017 season that three QBs won in their first playoff starts in the same postseason. Purdy started the weekend for San Francisco by throwing for 332 yards and three touchdowns and running for another score in a 41-23 victory over Seattl