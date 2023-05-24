Health food restaurant and luxury boutique nail salon to open on Fort Worth’s Crockett Row

Fort Worth’s Crockett Row shopping plaza will have two new businesses this summer: Rose Couture Nail Bar and Snap Kitchen.

Rose Couture Nail Bar is a luxury boutique nail salon with current locations in Dallas, Prosper and Fairview. It features “modern and luxurious amenities,” and services including manicures and pedicures, facial waxing, brow and eyelash tinting and perming. Austin-based Snap Kitchen, with 15 locations in Dallas-Fort Worth, offers healthy pre-made meals, sides, drinks and snacks to-go.

These will soon be added to the 282,392-square-foot Crockett Row center, encompassing five blocks of salons and spas, gourmet and fast-casual restaurants and bars and a movie theater.

“Convenient access to fresh food and beauty treatments are just two examples of what will make Crockett Row a top-of-mind destination for our multi-generational customers,” said Kathy Permenter, co-managing partner of Younger Partners, which purchased Crockett Row in August 2022. “We strive to provide our customers with a diverse selection of high-quality products and services, and these new tenants will help us achieve that goal. We are confident that Rose Couture Nail Salon and Snap Kitchen will be popular additions to Crockett Row, and we look forward to seeing them thrive.”

Rose Couture’s 3,466 square foot salon at 2809 W. 7th St. is expected to open by Sept. 1, providing a “unique chic feel.” Snap Kitchen is scheduled to open its 1,224 square foot space at 2941 W. 7th St. this summer. Designed to support healthy lifestyles, Snap Kitchen partners with Texas vendors to use sustainably sourced, local ingredients.

“Snap Kitchen’s Fort Worth customers are some of our most loyal and valued,” said CEO Tony Smith in a news release. “We are excited about this new location on Crockett Row and the opportunity to serve more nutritious and flavorful dishes to folks in one of Fort Worth’s most bustling, walkable communities.”