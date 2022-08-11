Health eCareers Launches 50th State Nursing Newsletter

Top Healthcare Recruiting Firm Expands Offering, Serving More Nurses Across the U.S.

DENVER, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health eCareers announced today that it has expanded its portfolio, increasing its support for the nursing community with the launch of the Washington Nurse Update. With its expansion into Washington, Health eCareers now serves nurses in all 50 states.

"We are excited about the launch of our 50th state nursing newsletter and to continue providing career resources and support for nurses across the United States," said Greg Chang, Managing Director of Health eCareers. "With the addition of Washington State, we are completing an unprecedented expansion program, adding 10 states in less than one year," added Chang.

The core of Health eCareers' nursing operations is its strong partnerships with state associations and its ability to reach more than 3.5 million nurses.

"We knew when we joined with Health eCareers, new resources and opportunities would be unlocked," said Stephen Miller, Head of Nursing at Health eCareers and former co-owner of Arthur L. Davis Publishing. "To complete our expansion cycle and launch our 50th state nursing newsletter so quickly is a major accomplishment for our business and team. Everyone is excited that we are now able to support nurses in every state in their career journeys."

Healthcare organizations can learn more about this exciting news by emailing Health eCareers at info@healthecareers.com.

About Health eCareers

Health eCareers brings together physicians, surgeons, nurses, nurse practitioners, PAs, and CRNAs with jobs and career resources in every medical specialty. With thousands of healthcare employers across the United States, and an exclusive network of premier healthcare associations and community partners, Health eCareers supports qualified healthcare providers in finding opportunities with employers that are looking for top talent. To learn more, visit healthecareers.com or find us on Facebook and Twitter. Health eCareers is part of the Everyday Health Group.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


