Health eCareers Announces Winners of the Inaugural National Nurses Week Awards

These distinctive honors reward five exemplary individuals with a $1,000 monetary reward in three categories.

DENVER, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health eCareers is pleased to announce the winners of five nursing awards in commemoration of National Nurses Week. The Health eCareers Nursing Awards were established to recognize nurses and a student nurse who exceed expectations by demonstrating excellence in their approach to patient care and the breadth of their clinical expertise. These distinctive honors reward five exemplary individuals with a $1,000 monetary reward in three categories. Nominations were reviewed by an internal team with final winners being selected by three external nurse leaders: Susie P. Marks, State Director of the Arkansas Nurses Association, Carmela Townsend, DNP, MS, MBA, RN Executive Director of the American Nurses Association Massachusetts and the Foundation for Nursing Advancement in Massachusetts, and Jean Dyer, PhD, MSN, BSN, CNE, Executive Director of ANA-Maine. Over 400 nurses and nursing students were nominated with 9 other nurses and nursing students who were named as finalists. The other finalists were Alita-Geri Carter, Nancy Crego, Dayna Davidson, Julian Gallegos, Tiffany Hsu, Malcolm Johnson, Tiffany Marshall, Marsha Roddenberry, and Gail Shue.

These prestigious awards were presented in three different categories. The National Nurses Week Award was awarded to three nurses who go above and beyond the call of duty in providing compassionate care to their patients and making a significant difference to the profession of nursing. The three winners of this award are Lisa Burnell, Antonia Primus, and LaDonna Thomas.

The Health eCareers Nursing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Award is awarded to LaDonia Patterson. This award category is for a nurse whose contributions to diversity, equity, and inclusion are significant. Nominations in this category must demonstrate the nominee's advocacy of DEI in their organization or in the nursing profession overall.

The Health eCareers Student Nurse Award is awarded to Rachel Wolf. This award is given to a student nurse who exemplifies leadership in the classroom and demonstrates excellence in their clinical rotations and coursework.

"We are pleased to announce the winners of these inaugural nursing awards. The past few years have been unprecedented for nurses and nursing students," said Greg Chang, Managing Director of Health eCareers. "As we expand our reach to provide career resources for nurses, we want to make sure they are celebrated for the exemplary care they've continued to provide even during difficult times. We look forward to continuing this recognition program for years to come."

Throughout National Nurses Week - May 6-12 - Health eCareers will release further details on each winner to celebrate these outstanding professionals individually via Health eCareers website and Health eCareers social media channels.

About Health eCareers: Health eCareers brings together physicians/surgeons, nurses, NPs, PAs, and CRNAs with jobs in every medical specialty. With thousands of healthcare employers across the United States and an exclusive network of premier healthcare associations and community partners, Health eCareers supports qualified healthcare providers in finding opportunities with employers looking for top talent.

To learn more, visit healthecareers.com, or find us on Facebook and Twitter. Health eCareers is a property of Everyday Health Group.

