Health crisis, India-Nepal tension and more: A round-up of the top stories

A brief look at all the news you need to start the day with during the time of social distancing.

Health workers conducting COVID-19 coronavirus testing drive inside Dharavi slum in Mumbai. (Photo by Satyabrata Tripathy/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

'Don't wait for lab report': Centre's new rule for deceased patients

The measures announced on Sunday came two days after the SC tore into the Delhi government over the 'deplorable' state of affairs" at its hospitals for treatment of COVID-19 patients. Read More

Sushant Singh Rajput dies at 34: Police probing financial and personal angle

According to the police, actor was undergoing treatment for depression over last five to six months in a private hospital. Read More

Mumbai locals to resume from today with curbs

The Western and Central Railway have decided to resume selected Mumbai subrban services over main line and harbour line from Monday only for 'essential staff identified by the state government'. Read More

Nepal fast-tracks controversial map pill in upper house

Reacting to Kathmandu's move, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said ‘this artificial enlargement of claims is not based on historical fact or evidence and is not tenable’. Read More

Amit Shah to chair all-party meeting today on COVID-19 crisis

The Home Minister will discuss measures for management of COVID-19 with the political parties. Read More

Record spike in new COVID cases, hospitalisations sweep parts of US

Fears that a second wave of infections is happening - or that states failed to curb their first wave - prompted health officials to plead with the public to wear masks and avoid large gatherings. Read More

Death of exiled actress and singer sparks anger in Iran

Shahla Safi Zamir, better known by her stage name Marjan, died aged 71 in a Los Angeles hospital on June 6, the Boston Globe reported. Read More

Oil prices drop as rising US coronavirus cases stoke fears

Meanwhile, an OPEC-led monitoring panel will meet on Thursday to discuss ongoing record production cuts to see whether countries have delivered their share of the reductions. Read More

‘Which mask are we going to wear to stop the racism virus’

Former India pacer Lakshmipathy Balaji has said that racism and discrimination is prevalent across the society and isn't just restricted to cricket. Read More

China & post-COVID world: Worries facing Xi Jinping as he turns 67

The COVID-19 pandemic, the lockdown and the freeze of normal governance activity and travel may have given Xi some time to reflect on his own signature policies. Read More