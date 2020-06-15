Health crisis, India-Nepal tension and more: A round-up of the top stories
A brief look at all the news you need to start the day with during the time of social distancing. Follow live updates on COVID-19 here.
'Don't wait for lab report': Centre's new rule for deceased patients
The measures announced on Sunday came two days after the SC tore into the Delhi government over the 'deplorable' state of affairs" at its hospitals for treatment of COVID-19 patients. Read More
Sushant Singh Rajput dies at 34: Police probing financial and personal angle
According to the police, actor was undergoing treatment for depression over last five to six months in a private hospital. Read More
Mumbai locals to resume from today with curbs
The Western and Central Railway have decided to resume selected Mumbai subrban services over main line and harbour line from Monday only for 'essential staff identified by the state government'. Read More
Nepal fast-tracks controversial map pill in upper house
Reacting to Kathmandu's move, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said ‘this artificial enlargement of claims is not based on historical fact or evidence and is not tenable’. Read More
Amit Shah to chair all-party meeting today on COVID-19 crisis
The Home Minister will discuss measures for management of COVID-19 with the political parties. Read More
Record spike in new COVID cases, hospitalisations sweep parts of US
Fears that a second wave of infections is happening - or that states failed to curb their first wave - prompted health officials to plead with the public to wear masks and avoid large gatherings. Read More
Death of exiled actress and singer sparks anger in Iran
Shahla Safi Zamir, better known by her stage name Marjan, died aged 71 in a Los Angeles hospital on June 6, the Boston Globe reported. Read More
Oil prices drop as rising US coronavirus cases stoke fears
Meanwhile, an OPEC-led monitoring panel will meet on Thursday to discuss ongoing record production cuts to see whether countries have delivered their share of the reductions. Read More
‘Which mask are we going to wear to stop the racism virus’
Former India pacer Lakshmipathy Balaji has said that racism and discrimination is prevalent across the society and isn't just restricted to cricket. Read More
China & post-COVID world: Worries facing Xi Jinping as he turns 67
The COVID-19 pandemic, the lockdown and the freeze of normal governance activity and travel may have given Xi some time to reflect on his own signature policies. Read More