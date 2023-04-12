Health code violations at Kansas City area restaurants: Stock Hill, Sushi Uni, more

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.

The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for seven or more critical violations:

▪ Stock Hill, south Plaza, 4800 Main St., had 16 critical violations during an April 3 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during an April 10 follow-up inspection.

▪ Friendship Chinese Restaurant, 6420 Troost Ave., had 12 critical violations during an April 3 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during an April 11 follow-up inspection.

▪ Society, Crossroads, 2050 Central St., had 10 critical violations during an April 8 routine inspection.

▪ PotPie, 904 Westport Road, had nine critical violations during an April 7 routine inspection.

▪ Crazy Crab, 3756 Broadway, had eight critical violations during an April 11 routine inspection.

▪ Chelly’s Cafe, 214 W. 85th St., had seven critical violations during an April 10 routine inspection.

For complete Kansas City-area reports, click here.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links to the reports are not available).

▪ Sushi Uni, 12841 W. 87th Street Parkway, Lenexa, had 23 priority violations during an April 11 inspection following a complaint

▪ La Nena Tortilleria & Rostiseria, 1200 Minnesota Ave., Kansas City, Kansas, had 10 priority violations during an April 7 routine inspection.

▪ Ika Grill, 11725 Roe Ave., Leawood, had seven priority violations during an April 4 routine inspection.

▪ Little Caesars, 151 S. 18th St., Kansas City, Kansas, had seven priority violations during an April 7 routine inspection.

▪ Pho Good, 10952 W. 74th Terrace, Shawnee, had seven priority violations during an April 6 follow-up inspection.

For complete Kansas health inspections, click here.