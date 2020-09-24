Health Coalition Demands that Ford Government Stop Privatizing Health Care Under Cover of COVID-19: “There is no excuse not to use reopen & ramp up existing capacity in public system”, Coalition will do everything in its power to stop the undermining of public health care

Attn: Assignment Editor

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Health Coalition expressed deep concern about the Ford government’s privatization of health care services, the lack of a coherent plan for a second-wave of COVID-19, and cuts and layoffs at public hospitals while the government shifts funding to private companies for COVID-19 related services. On Monday, Premier Ford said, “I think it is a free market society” in response to questions about private for-profit companies charging Ontarians up to $400 for COVID-19 testing. Under the Canada Health Act patients cannot be charged for medically-necessary services, including diagnostic tests. Yesterday, the Ford government announced plans to contract private for-profit pharmacies to have COVID testing in their stores. Today, CBC revealed a draft document developed by the government that proposes to use so-called private for-profit clinics (euphemistically called “independent health facilities”) to clear diagnostic and surgical backlogs. The Ontario Health Coalition responded today with a call to reopen closed operating rooms and ramp up existing capacity in the public health care system and warned that it will do everything it can to stop the government from undermining public health care, expanding for-profit privatization, and giving private contracts to companies with which it has close connections.



“The idea that the wealthy would buy their way to the front of the queue in a pandemic, that patients out of desperation be forced to pay outlandish costs for those tests, or that needed nurses would be used by private companies to waste time on home-delivery of unnecessary tests is abhorrent. It is an abrogation of the most deeply-held fundamental values of Canada’s public health care system,” warned Natalie Mehra, executive director of the Ontario Health Coalition. “Ontarians and Canadians have been proud of our country’s response to the pandemic to date, especially in comparison to what we have seen in the United States. The lack of preparedness by the Ford government for the second wave, the turning over of health care services to private companies and the allowance of charges for COVID testing is unacceptable. Doug Ford needs to get his government’s act together and forge a plan with real concrete provincial coordination of health care capacity -- in the public interest not for private profit -- and they need to get it into operation as soon as possible.”

“There is no excuse to privatize testing, diagnostics and surgeries,” she added. “Across Ontario in public hospitals there are closed operating rooms, underused MRI capacity, labs that can run tests and public assessment centres that can expand capacity. It is a political choice not a necessity, if the Ford government directs the funding to private for-profit corporations, rather than choosing to reopen and to ramp up capacity in the public system. If the pandemic has taught us anything, it has shown the extraordinary value of our public health care system and the dangers of handing vital services over to private for-profit companies, as has happened in long-term care.”

The Coalition is demanding that the government create a coherent plan to coordinate the COVID-19 response across public hospitals as it did in previous pandemics and epidemics. Throughout the first wave and now, the government has set some guidelines and has deregulated a series of staffing and care protections at the recommendation of health care provider companies, but its general approach has been to leave the organization and coordination and other key decisions to provider companies (for-profit and non-profit) including hospitals, long-term care companies, home care agencies and others, to coordinate or fail to coordinate among themselves reports the Coalition. The government disbanded the local public governance of health care by eradicating the LHIN boards during the pandemic and centralized system planning to Ontario Health, its Super Agency in Toronto which has also not provided a coherent coordinated plan. Despite having months to build capacity and prepare for a second wave, the Coalition reports that hospitals are beginning a round of layoffs and cuts to deal with funding shortfalls in a pandemic while the province is expanding privatization.

