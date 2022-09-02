Health Check: How Prudently Does Adveritas (ASX:AV1) Use Debt?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Adveritas Limited (ASX:AV1) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Adveritas's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2022 Adveritas had debt of AU$2.96m, up from none in one year. However, it does have AU$5.05m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of AU$2.09m.

A Look At Adveritas' Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Adveritas had liabilities of AU$2.07m due within a year, and liabilities of AU$3.39m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of AU$5.05m and AU$512.0k worth of receivables due within a year. So these liquid assets roughly match the total liabilities.

Having regard to Adveritas' size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So while it's hard to imagine that the AU$35.6m company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. Simply put, the fact that Adveritas has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Adveritas will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

In the last year Adveritas wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 300%, to AU$3.9m. When it comes to revenue growth, that's like nailing the game winning 3-pointer!

So How Risky Is Adveritas?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Adveritas lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of AU$9.5m and booked a AU$9.1m accounting loss. Given it only has net cash of AU$2.09m, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. Importantly, Adveritas's revenue growth is hot to trot. While unprofitable companies can be risky, they can also grow hard and fast in those pre-profit years. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 5 warning signs for Adveritas (2 are concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

