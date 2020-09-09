Health Catalyst to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst", Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced that Patrick Nelli, Chief Financial Officer, and Adam Brown, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, will participate in the 2020 Cantor Global Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, which will include a fireside chat presentation at 1:20 p.m. ET. A live audio webcast and replay of this presentation will be available at https://ir.healthcatalyst.com/investor-relations .

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

Health Catalyst Investor Relations Contact:

Adam Brown

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 (855)-309-6800

ir@healthcatalyst.com

Health Catalyst Media Contact:

Kristen Berry

Vice President, Public Relations

+1 (617) 234-4123

+1 (774) 573-0455 (m)

kberry@we-worldwide.com





