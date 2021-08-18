Health care workers ordered to get their shot

Patience with health care workers skipping the COVID vaccine has reached an end.

The Ontario government implemented a directive this week that anyone working in a hospital, long-term care or retirement home who is able to get vaccinated must do so.

It falls short of a mandate – nobody will lose their job for refusing the shot – but those who do will have some new workplace requirements. First will be an education session. If someone still refuses the shot after this they’ll have to take at least two COVID tests every week.

It’s possible unvaccinated workers could also be given alternate tasks that involve less interaction with patients.

“Health care workers, you would hope that with their level of training and knowledge that they would be lining up to get the vaccine,” says Chatham-Kent’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Colby prior to the new rules being announced. “And the majority have. But there is still a substantial minority that remains unvaccinated.”

“No one is suggesting that vaccinations become compulsory and against people’s will. But to work in a place where you have the potential of infecting some vulnerable people then I think there is a very strong case and excellent legal precedent to make vaccination a condition of employment,” says Colby.

Premier Doug Ford continues to refuse a vaccine passport in Ontario, which would limit non-essential services to people with a shot. Colby says he’s impressed with provinces like Quebec that have taken this step.

“I think Quebec is showing tremendous leadership and foresight with regard to those measures… We’re not talking about restricting unvaccinated people from any kinds of essential services. It’s rather that privileges that involve indoor congregate settings should be afforded to the vaccinated for the safety of everybody.”

“It’s simply a matter of keeping the vast majority of people safe. Many polls have shown that this is a strategy that is very endorsed by the public at large,” says Colby.

Alex Kurial, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Independent