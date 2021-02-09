Health care and technology sectors help lift TSX, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO — Gains in the health-care sector, which includes the big cannabis companies, and technology stocks helped lift Canada's main stock index in late-morning trading, while U.S. markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 41.16 points at 18,371.42.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 65.09 points at 31,320.67. The S&P 500 index was down 8.36 points at 3,907.23, while the Nasdaq composite was up 6.27 points at 13,993.91.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.55 cents US compared with 78.41 cents US on Monday.

The March crude contract was down 11 cents at US$57.86 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down eight cents at US$2.81 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$5.20 at US$1,839.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was up four cents at US$3.71 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press