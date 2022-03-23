Health care and mental-health services priorities for budget: Manitoba government

·2 min read

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is promising more tax cuts in its budget even as the province faces ongoing deficits and a health-care system struggling to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finance Minister Cameron Friesen says the 2022-23 budget is to be released on April 12.

The Progressive Conservative government plans to continue its previously announced goal to phase out its education tax on property, Friesen said Wednesday. There is also to be some sort of relief to help people deal with inflation.

"Manitobans are seeing increases in fuel. They're seeing increases in their grocery bills ... so we believe relief is necessary," Friesen said.

Businesses can also expect new measures to encourage them to hire more employees, Friesen added. He wouldn't go into details, but said the government has been looking at changes to tax credits.

The Tories are also promising to boost efforts to reduce a backlog of surgeries and diagnostic tests that has grown exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The opposition parties say they are not convinced. The government consolidated some emergency rooms in Winnipeg before the pandemic, and intensive care units were overwhelmed at times after COVID-19 erupted. At one point last spring, dozens of ICU patients were flown to other provinces in an attempt to free up beds.

"We need to see real investments and a real plan that includes things like a date to end the surgical backlog," NDP Leader Wab Kinew said.

Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont said further reductions in property taxes would do little to help people in need and would add to the deficit.

Manitoba has been running deficits since 2009, save for a slim surplus in 2019. The red ink returned with the pandemic and the government has promised to balance the budget again by 2028.

Lamont said the Liberals are supportive of lowering one tax — the province's payroll levy. It charges companies a percentage of their total annual payroll once that reaches $1.75 million.

"Fairly small companies can end up with a big tax bill," Lamont said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2022.

— With files from Brittany Hobson

Steve Lambert, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ukraine orphans en route to Scotland after arriving in UK

    The children and their carers were brought out of Ukraine after the Russian invasion.

  • Nova Scotia releases largest ever capital plan, topping $1.5B

    The Progressive Conservative government's first capital plan is the largest in Nova Scotia's history, with a total of more than $1.5 billion in spending, primarily on hospitals, highways and schools. Finance Minister Allan MacMaster released the 2022-23 plan Wednesday. "The past couple of years have been challenging but I believe we are emerging from the pandemic with a bright future," MacMaster said at a media briefing. "Nova Scotians are seeing cranes in the sky and structures going up, and wi

  • Trump didn't have the info he needed when COVID pandemic began. That can't happen again.

    COVID showed that state data authority ends at the state border, but health threats don’t. Pass Pandemic and Public Health Preparedness Response Bill.

  • NDP expects phased-in approach to national pharmacare promise in deal with Liberals

    OTTAWA — NDP health critic Don Davies says he expects the Liberal government to make good its renewed promise to deliver national pharmacare, but perhaps not all at once. The Liberals have promised in their new confidence and supply agreement with the NDP that they will pass a Canada Pharmacare Act by the end of next year. They have also agreed to task the National Drug Agency with the development of a national formulary of essential medicines and bulk purchasing plan by the time the deal ends i

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • Sens sign Forsberg to three-year extension, trade Brown to Bruins and Sanford to Jets

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators signed goaltender Anton Forsberg to a three-year, US$8.25-million contract extension Monday. The deal with the pending unrestricted free agent that carries an average annual value of $2.75 million was announced just under five hours before the NHL's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline. The 29-year-old is in his second season in the nation's capital after being claimed off waivers last March from the Winnipeg Jets. Ottawa made three more deals before the trade cutoff. The Senato

  • Hartman gets winner late in 3rd, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival. Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts. Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves, On the game-winner, Kirill Kapriz

  • Raptors' 3-point shooting pivotal vs. Cavaliers

    A top-six playoff position in the Eastern Conference will be on the line when the Cavaliers and Raptors face off on Thursday night. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss the keys to victory. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • Penguins add some firepower with Rickard Rakell acquisition

    The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.

  • Bruins sign newly acquired Hampus Lindholm to eight-year extension

    The Bruins wasted no time in locking Hampus Lindholm for the long haul.

  • Nashville's Josi, Winnipeg's Connor, Arizona's Crouse named NHL's stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville Predators defenceman Roman Josi, Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor and Arizona Coyotes forward Lawson Crouse have been dubbed the NHL's three stars of the week. Josi put up nine assists in three games, helping the Predators to a pair of wins as Nashville fights to hang on to the first wild card spot in the Western Conference. The 31-year-old Swiss blue liner has at least three points in his last four games and leads all NHL defenceman in scoring with 75 points (17 goals, 28

  • Armoni Brooks trying to ‘adjust to the system as fast as possible’ while on 10-day contract

    The Raptors’ newest 10-day addition spoke about how to adapt to the league’s short-term contracts while still keeping his focus on the court. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci details recovery from testicular cancer

    CALGARY — Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci has revealed he is recovering from testicular cancer. In a statement, the 25-year-old from Calgary said he was diagnosed Feb. 16. "Following the guidance of our team physician, I sought immediate treatment at Rockyview General Hospital. Within 48 hours I had been admitted, undergone a radical inguinal orchiectomy, and was discharged to recover at home," he said. "Thankfully, all initial testing indicates that the cancer was caught early and was cont

  • Red-hot Barnes ‘just being humble’ on the court

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • College hockey team celebrates with trophy, gets winning goal overturned 40 minutes later

    Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.

  • Canucks deal defenceman Travis Hamonic to Senators

    The Canucks are receiving a third-round pick that was originally theirs in the Hamonic deal.

  • Senators extend goalie Anton Forsberg amid heavy trade speculation

    The deadline goaltending market got even thinner after the Senators inked Anton Forsberg to a three-year deal despite his strong trade value.

  • Canada's Thompson, Leman pick up podium finishes at ski cross World Cup

    Canada's Marielle Thompson finished second in the final women's ski cross World Cup event to secure a bronze medal for the season in Veysonnaz, Switzerland on Saturday. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund who finished first in the race and claimed the season title. Switzerland's Fanny Smith finished third in the event but grabbed the season's silver medal. Fellow Canadians Hannah Schmidt and Brittany Phelan finished a close fourth and fifth, respectively, in the