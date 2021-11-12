Health Canada authorizes Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as a booster shot

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine has been approved by Health Canada for use as a booster shot. (Robert Short/CBC - image credit)

Health Canada has authorized Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine (also known as Spikevax) for use as a booster shot.

Earlier in the week, the department approved Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine (Comirnaty) for use as a booster.

The Moderna booster shot will be half a dose, Health Canada said in a news release on Friday.

That differs from the Pfizer booster, which is a full dose.

"A COVID-19 booster shot is an extra dose of the vaccine given after completion of the primary vaccine series," the news release said.

"The booster shot is designed to help people maintain their protection against COVID-19 over time."

