Health Canada approves Pfizer's new bivalent COVID-19 vaccine

Health Canada has approved Pfizer's new bivalent COVID-19 vaccine for use as a booster dose in those aged 12 and up.

The bivalent COVID-19 vaccine is an updated version that targets the original COVID-19 virus and the BA.4 and BA.5 strains of the Omicron variant.

It is the second combination vaccine greenlighted by Health Canada's vaccine review team, but the first that targets the virus strains that are now most common in Canada.

Last month, Health Canada approved use of Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 vaccine, which targets the original virus and the first Omicron variant, BA.1.

