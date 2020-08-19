Health authority warns of COVID-19 exposure at Battleford Co-op

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is warning of a possible COVID-19 exposure in Battleford at the local Co-op Food Store. 

The authority said the possible exposure occurred from August 11 to August 14.

Anyone who attended the store during those days is asked to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days from the last day they visited the Co-op store.

COVID-19 symptoms include:

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Headache
  • Muscle and/or joint aches and pains
  • Sore throat
  • Chills
  • Runny nose
  • Nasal congestion
  • Conjunctivitis
  • Dizziness
  • Fatigue
  • Nausea/vomiting
  • Diarrhea
  • Loss of appetite (difficulty feeding for children)
  • Loss of sense of taste or smell
  • Shortness of breath
  • Difficulty breathing