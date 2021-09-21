Healixa Visits Guyana to Meet with Government Ministers and UNICEF

New York, New York and Georgetown, Guyana, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healixa, Inc. (OTC Pink: EMOR) (“Healixa”, or the “Company”), a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water, and green-tech industries, and Vitality Inc, a seasoned local Guyanese company led by socially-minded entrepreneurs announced today that they met with several Minsters of Guyana and UNICEF organized by Anter Narine, a prominent business leader promoting bi-lateral relationships between US and Guyanese companies.



Mr. Narine said, “The US and Guyanese businesses are teaming up to deliver highly sophisticated projects that include climate resilient water infrastructure, virtual high quality accessible health care, and clean energy. I was delighted to hear of how both companies plan on using Healixa’s technology to address some of the biggest challenges facing the rapidly growing economy of Guyana.” Mr. Narine continued, “We were grateful to present Healixa’s water technology to Government Ministers, namely the Minister of Housing and Water, the Honourable Collin Croal. We were also grateful to introduce our technology to Irfan Akhtar, the Deputy Representative of UNICEF in Guyana. We take the opportunity to extend our thanks to the Ministers and UNICEF for their foresight in reviewing and continuing to assess these cutting-edge technologies. We believe Healixa’s water technology can solve a number of priority items for Guyana.”



Mahaish Ramoutar, CEO of Vitality Inc followed, "We thank the Ministries and UNICEF for reviewing Healixa’s new innovations to help quickly advance the priorities of the people of Guyana. Healixa’s Atmospheric Water Harvesting® provides an opportunity to build truly climate resilient communities. Dr. Peter R. Ramsaroop, the Chief Investment Officer and CEO at the Guyana Office for Foreign and Local Investments, was also helpful in providing information and suggestions on a possible path forward. We look forward to the next steps and are excited to be able to provide a solution with such a significant social benefit.”



Ian Parker, CEO of Healixa added, "We are so pleased to meet with such a forward-leaning administration that is looking for innovative ways to help the people of Guyana. We are confident that our Atmospheric Water Harvesting® can help accelerate the water infrastructure goals of the current administration.” Parker continued, “As we look at the global water crisis, there is an increased importance for international knowledge exchange and policy dialogue. We appreciate the Guyanese Ministers sharing both their challenges and priorities, and we look forward to being a resource as they continue to accomplish their goals.”



About Healixa Inc.

Healixa is a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water generation and green-tech industries. Healixa embraces innovation by combining its intellectual properties, patents, strategic collaborations, and partnerships to create a “LaunchPad” of disruptive sustainable products.



About Vitality SE

Vitality Inc. was founded by a strong passion and vision for the development of Guyana and its people. They believe in helping to create a green economy through their services and products. The company strives to create local employment, train local Guyanese people to become skillful workers in their businesses as well as supporting the youth generation for sports and general education.



The Vitality team has been involved in both private and public sector projects for many years, allowing them to form strategic partnerships and acquisitions. They have partnered with leading engineering and construction firms to develop medium to large scale projects around the world.



About Guyana

Guyana’s projected economic growth for 2021, measured through its real Gross Domestic Product (GDP), has doubled from 8.1 percent to 20.9 percent, according to the biannual International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s World Economic Outlook. This growth builds on the 26.2 percent real GDP growth estimated for 2020. Based on the World Bank’s latest estimates, the country is set to record economic growth of 20.9 percent at the end of 2021, 26.0 percent in 2022 and 23.0 percent in 2023. By around 2026, Guyana is projected to have the highest per capita oil production of any country in the world at around a barrel per person per day. Previous forecasts issued by the IMF put Guyana's economy at $14.1 billion by 2025, almost three times 2019 figure.



Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected research and development programs, and more. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of Partnerships and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection; and competition from other companies. Except as otherwise required by law, Healixa Inc., f.k.a. Emerald Organic Products, Inc., undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact:

855-540-0354

invest@healixa.com





