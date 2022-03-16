Healixa Secures An Additional $37,500,000 In Order Indications For Its Global AquaDuct™ Units In The Caribbean

• Healixa, Inc. has received an order indication from WATERisLIFE for an additional 2,500 units of its Global AquaDuct™ representing an additional pre-sales indication of $37,500,000, doubling its total order indications to $70,000,000 • This order indications is specific to projects in the Caribbean • 2,500 units of the Global AquaDuct™ product will produce approximately 189.13 million liters of water per year once deployed in the Caribbean

Manhattan, NY & Las Vegas, NV, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healixa, Inc. (OTC Pink: EMOR) ("Healixa", or the "Company"), a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water, and green-tech industries, today announced that further to the Company’s March 2, 2022 press release, it has secured an additional indication of interest (the “IOI”) from WaterisLife for Caribbean projects. This $37,500,000 IOI adds to the already $37,500,000 in IOI’s secured for the Global AquaDuct™ units bring the aggregate order indications to $70,000,000.

Water scarcity issues are widespread across the Caribbean. For example, Antigua and Barbuda, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and St. Kitts and Nevis are all classed as water scarce, which the UN defines as countries with less than 1000 cubic meters per capita of renewable water resources a year. Barbados’ situation, with only 350 cubic meters per capita, is especially grave, according to Keithroy Halliday, general manager of the Barbados Water Authority. While most people outside of rural mountainous areas in the Caribbean are connected to the public water supply, they frequently face outdated infrastructure in need of repair, resulting in major losses of drinking water. In addition, expansion of desalination plants has been stifled by high energy costs.

Ian Parker, CEO of Healixa said, "Global AquaDuct™ provides a solution that solves for current water issues in the Caribbean. With our partner WATERisLife, we can now provide a water solution that can provide much needed relief to these island communities. This is one that hits home for me personally given that I have family in Curaçao.”

Healixa’s AWH technology is a game-changing clean water technology that can harvest potable water directly from the atmosphere almost anywhere on earth with minimal energy using solar power. AWH is not reliant on relative humidity and can be operated sustainably to provide several hundreds of liters of potable water a day with a Global AquaDuct™ unit. Healixa estimates that solar panel components will make up approximately 2.5% of the Global AquaDuct™ unit production costs and has signed a supply agreement with Solar Integrated Roofing Corp (OTC Pink: SIRC) to supply the solar components.

David Massey, CEO of Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC Pink: SIRC), added: “Ian and the Healixa team have made incredible progress in commercializing their technology, presenting an exciting adjacent opportunity for the SIRC family of companies to supply them with solar components,” said David Massey, Chairman and CEO of Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. “Our nationwide scale provides us with incredible cost efficiencies, allowing us to provide solar at an attractive price while ensuring a reasonable profit. I look forward to their continued progress in the months ahead as both of our firms strive to create value for our shareholders.”

About Healixa, Inc.

Healixa, Inc. (OTC Pink: EMOR) is a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water generation and green-tech industries. Healixa embraces innovation by combining its intellectual properties, patents, strategic collaborations, and partnerships to create a "LaunchPad" of disruptive sustainable products. For more information, please visit www.healixa.com.

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC Pink: SIRC), is an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation platform company specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout the United States. Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. serves communities by delivering the best experience through constant innovation & legacy-focused leadership. Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.’s broad array of solutions includes sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to roofing, HVAC and related electrical contracting work. For more information, please visit www.solarintegratedroofing.com.

About WATERisLIFE

WATERisLIFE's goal is to provide 1 billion people safe drinking water. Through its clean water projects, WATERisLIFE ensures that households, schools, orphanages, and medical facilities have access to safe water, sanitation, and hygiene programs. WATERisLIFE works closely with nonprofit partners, local governments, and community organizations to create sizeable impact. For more information, please visit www.WATERisLIFE.com

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected research and development programs, and more. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of Partnerships and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection; and competition from other companies. Except as otherwise required by law, Healixa, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

