Healix launches innovative Travel Safe tool to evaluate individual business travel risk

Healix Travel Safe helps protect traveling employees and ensures compliance with ISO 31030. The new online tool provides a personalized assessment of the potential risks faced by an employee in their travel to a specific destination.

BOSTON, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healix , the global provider of travel risk management and international medical, security and travel assistance services, has officially launched Healix Travel Safe. This unique online tool supports employers in protecting employees who are traveling for work. Following the huge success of Healix’s COVID Travel Safe product (launched in June 2020), the team has developed this offering to provide automated assessments of the medical, logistical and security risks posed to people who travel for work.

The Healix Travel Safe tool provides a comprehensive assessment based on an analysis of the employee’s unique profile and relevant medical history, as well as the proposed itinerary and destination location(s). This assessment identifies those who may be at an increased risk of encountering various dangers and provides insight on potential impacts.

Upon completing a confidential, user-friendly online questionnaire, employees will receive an assessment instantly. They can then download this personalized assessment along with guidance on steps they can take to mitigate any risks that they are likely to face if they proceed with the trip. A dedicated portal also enables employers to access a report that details assessment outcomes for all employees in the form of a traffic light system.

With work-related travel set to recover to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2024, employers need the right tools to holistically assess and manage the wide-ranging risks impacting business travel. These risks include rising geopolitical tensions and natural disasters as well as the unique and personal risks that individual employees may face.

Healix Travel Safe hits the market at a critical time for business travel. Organizations are focused on ensuring compliance with the new ISO 31030 standard while simultaneously working to reassure employees that their safety and well-being is top priority. Healix Travel Safe ensures that 1) all aspects of travel are properly assessed for risks and security, 2) appropriate safety measures are taken and 3) your organization remains aligned with the global best practice standard.

Charlie Butcher, CEO at Healix International, comments:

"Travelling for work can be an apprehensive venture in the context of the current climate of geopolitical volatility, recent natural disasters and other risk factors. By aligning with the latest ISO standard businesses can ensure the safety of their people, but to do so requires a thorough assessment of both the health of the traveller and their end destination. It is only with a clear understanding of which employees are more vulnerable and what threats certain locations can pose that a clear plan can be built to ensure the safety of their workforce.

“After the success of the COVID Travel Safe tool in addressing Covid-related risks, we have built out the original product to create Healix Travel Safe. This will provide employers the ability to plan and mitigate risk, in line with the global standard, but also gives travelling employees peace of mind and the knowledge that their employer is doing all they can to protect the safety of their workforce.”

Notes to Editors

About Healix

Healix is a global provider of travel risk management and international medical, security and travel assistance services. We work on behalf of multinationals, governments, NGOs and insurers they look after the welfare of expatriates, travellers, offshore workers and local nationals in every country of the world. Healix provides a comprehensive, integrated range of solutions to help safeguard the health and security of their client's employees, providing a single point of contact to access the expertise and help they may need, wherever they are in the world, 24/7. www.healix.com

