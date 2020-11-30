Headway favour temporary concussion substitute and 10-minute assessment period

By Jamie Gardner, PA Chief Sports Reporter
·5 min read

Introducing additional permanent concussion substitutes is a “flawed” approach and could lead to players trying to disguise symptoms in order to play on, according to a senior figure at brain injury charity Headway.

Concussion protocols are in the spotlight after the clash of heads between Arsenal defender David Luiz and Wolves striker Raul Jimenez during a Premier League match on Sunday.

While Jimenez had to be taken to hospital, Luiz was allowed to play on after an assessment, before being substituted at half-time.

Football’s management of head injuries is under particular scrutiny as pressure mounts for the game’s authorities to take greater steps to manage the risk of dementia among professional players.

The game’s law-making body the International Football Association Board is set to approve trials of an additional permanent substitution in the event of a player having a suspected concussion at its annual business meeting on December 16.

The Football Association says it stands ready to run a trial “at the earliest possible stages” of this season’s men’s and women’s FA Cups if the IFAB gives its approval.

However, Luke Griggs, Headway’s deputy chief executive, has highlighted issues with this approach and favours the introduction of a temporary substitute and a 10-minute assessment period.

“The concept of having a permanent substitute as opposed to a temporary substitute doesn’t really make an awful lot of sense to us,” he told the PA news agency.

  • FA issued concussion guidelines to clubs in 2015.

  • The clear message from the guidelines is 'If In Doubt, Sit Them Out'.

  • The guidelines include detailed pitch-side care as well as full and thorough aftercare and correct protocol for the player to return to football.

  • The Premier League has mandated these guidelines and they are also supported by the EFL.

  • All pitch-side lead doctors must have an ‘FA Advanced Trauma Medical Management in Football’ (ATMMiF) certificate, which must be renewed every three years.

“That could actually be even more problematic in as much as with concussion you need a degree of honesty from the player themselves to say whether or not they’re feeling a bit groggy, whether they have got blurred vision.

“Until we have these reliable sideline diagnostic checks there is a degree of uncertainty and a player does need to be honest about whether they’re feeling a bit off.

“If they know that they are going to go off permanently, are they going to be honest with the medics who are trying their very best in very difficult circumstances to make those decisions?

“It’s just flawed and if we do go for the system IFAB is currently talking about we’re really concerned that absolutely nothing will change.”

FIFPRO, the world players’ union, also believes a 10-minute assessment period and the use of a temporary substitute is the best approach.

Watford striker Troy Deeney said players must have a say in the decision over whether to play on, and told talkSPORT: “At some point there has to be an element of trust between player and doctor. As a player you know when something is not right.”

Watford&#x002019;s Troy Deeney believes players should be trusted in decisions over concussion
Watford’s Troy Deeney believes players should be trusted in decisions over concussion (Tess Derry/PA)

But Griggs said it had to be the decision solely of the doctor, and called for independent medics to be given a greater say.

“A player will know when there’s something wrong,” he said.

“But we need to take these decisions away from the players and away from the coaches. These decisions cannot be based on emotions. We know that professional footballers, and anyone who is passionate about sport at any level, will want to keep playing, they want to fight on to the bitter end.

“So giving this decision to the players is completely the wrong way to go. We need to make this a dispassionate, medical-based decision that the managers, the coaches, the players have no say in.”

Griggs said football’s adoption of concussion protocols had been “woefully slow” and contrasted it with the speed at which additional substitutes had been introduced during the restart period.

“We saw how quickly football could change its rules and move when it needed to, when it wanted to, with the introduction of five substitutes at the restart after the first lockdown,” he said.

“That was done to protect from muscular injuries. So we’ve seen how quickly they can react to do that for muscular injuries, so why not brain injuries?

“We don’t accept the delays, we don’t understand the delays, all this continued procrastination in talking about this, trialling that, it should have been a long, long time ago, and a further delay is going to put more and more people at risk.”

Former Tottenham and Hull midfielder Ryan Mason, who was forced to quit football at the age of 26 after suffering a serious head injury in 2016, said the current approach was not working.

“It’s pretty clear that five minutes on the side of the pitch while there is pressure to get the game restarted isn’t enough to see if someone’s concussed or not,” he told talkSPORT.

In relation to Luiz, Arsenal insist they followed the correct concussion protocols.

Latest Stories

  • NFL Winners and Losers: Raiders won't make postseason with any more games like Sunday's bad loss

    The Raiders' playoff hopes took a huge hit on Sunday.

  • This is Patrick Mahomes' NFL, and Tom Brady knew it 2 seasons ago

    Tom Brady passed the megastar QB baton to Patrick Mahomes long before Sunday's matchup of teams heading in opposite directions.

  • Week 12 Fantasy Football Care/Don't Care: Aaron Rodgers, Packers offense offer flawless performance

    Matt Harmon looks at the five things he cares about and the five things he doesn't care about coming out of the Sunday games from Week 12, including a flawless night from the Packers offense, Austin Ekeler's return, and more.

  • Mike Tyson smoked weed before and after his exhibition bout with Roy Jones Jr.

    "I just have to smoke, I'm sorry. I'm a smoker."

  • Broncos' Drew Lock apologizes for COVID 'masking slip' while Vic Fangio calls out his QBs

    Broncos coach Vic Fangio slammed Drew Lock and the other quarterbacks for putting "us in that position."

  • Jaguars find first fall guy, fire GM Dave Caldwell

    The Jaguars have started their housecleaning.

  • Diego Maradona's doctor being investigated for possible manslaughter following soccer legend's death

    Police in Argentina raided the home and offices of Leopoldo Luque, Diego Maradona’s personal doctor, as part of an investigation into the soccer legend’s death.

  • NFL announces Saturday tripleheader for Week 16 featuring Bucs, Cardinals, Dolphins

    If you're all Christmas'ed out, the NFL invites you to spend nearly 12 hours on the couch watching football on Dec. 26.

  • Great for working out, these popular Bose headphones are $100 off at Amazon for Cyber Monday

    One satisfied customer even claimed they are “considering a second one to keep at work."

  • Monday Measure: High-profile opt-outs could start trend, but championship weekend still looks like fun

    It’s a little surprising that we haven’t seen more midseason opt-outs, but that appears to be changing as players look to their NFL future. At any rate, there will still be plenty of good players (and teams) in action on championship weekend.

  • Save up to 50% off men's fitness gear during Under Armour's Cyber Monday sale

    The brand's highly-rated HeatGear collection is a part of this huge sale.

  • Vancouver Mayor wants Indigenous leaders to head possible 2030 Olympic bid

    It was during one of the early planning sessions for the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics that Chief Gibby Jacob heard a provincial government official talking about the Callahan Valley, which would eventually host cross-country skiing and ski jumping during the Games. Jacob, who participated in the bidding process for the Olympics and was a member of the Games organizing committee board, finally put up his hand. "I asked who the hell is this Callahan and how the hell did he get his name on our lands," the Squamish Nation hereditary chief said with a chuckle. "They all looked at each other. I said find out and let us know." It turns out the Callahan Valley, located near Whistler, B.C., was named after one of the early surveyors in the region. "That was the start of our big push to get our names back on places," said Jacob. Indigenous groups had a voice in organizing and hosting the 2010 Games. But Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart has suggested any movement to bring another Games to the city should be headed by Indigenous leaders. In early November, Vancouver city council voted to postpone a decision on whether it wants to explore making a bid. City staff are expected to present a report to council in early 2021. Stewart has said one of his conditions for supporting a bid is that the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh — the three Indigenous First Nations whose traditional territory includes Vancouver — head the Olympic bid committee. "I have talked to the Nations about this and there's interest there," the Vancouver Sun reported Stewart saying in a state-of-the-city address to the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade. Emails to Stewart's office asking to explain the mayor's proposal were not immediately answered. Khelsilem, a councillor with the Squamish Nation Council, isn't aware of any formal talks about leading a bid. "We haven't had any formal discussion about it," he said. "We haven't made any formal decision about whether we want or don't want. And we haven't had any formal discussions with our neighbouring nations." Representatives of the Musqueam and Tsleil-Waututh did not respond to interview requests. Khelsilem said before any decision is made, the pros and cons of hosting an Olympics must be weighed. "The reality is that something like hosting an Olympics requires a significant amount of investment and support from both the federal and provincial governments," he said. "While there are a number of reported advantages, there's also a number of drawbacks. "I think a lot of that workflow needs to be figured out, especially in the context of the challenges that we're going to face over the next decade and the challenges that we're facing on a number of fronts." Furthermore, Jacob said: "there's a lot to be gained by being involved [in a bid] for our people." "I don't think that our nations, given what we have as far as leadership resources and how fast they seem to change, would be able to take things right from scratch to completion," he said. Creating a common agenda With 15 of the venues used for the 2010 Olympics built on First Nation traditional territories, Indigenous support was crucial for the Games success. The Squamish, Tsleil-Waututh, Musqueam and Lil'Wat nations formed The Four Host First Nations, a non-profit organization with the goals of uniting Canada's Indigenous people and encouraging inclusion across the country. "I think it created a common agenda," said Jacob. "By doing that and achieving what we set out, it was totally outstanding. "I think it showed leadership that the four separate First nations could work together for a common purpose and get benefits from it." WATCH | President of 2010 Games says Vancouver should bid for 2030: Involvement in the Games raised awareness of Indigenous issues across Canada, he said. "When we first started out, we were pretty invisible in our own territories," said Jacob. Indigenous groups did "fairly well in compensation for the use of our lands," he said. The Olympics also led to traditional Indigenous names being returned to locations and landmarks plus recognition of First Nation arts and culture. John Furlong, who was head of the Vancouver Organizing Committee for the 2010 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games (VANOC), is part of the group looking at the 2030 Games. He said any bid would be impossible without Indigenous participation. "I see no scenario at all in which First Nations are not involved," he said. "They were a difference maker in 2010. "First Nations are in multiple new business since 2010. My instincts tell me they will be keenly interested in being involved again."

  • If Trevor Lawrence paid any attention to latest Jets mess, the team may have to immediately fire Adam Gase

    Adding to New York's toxicity: Gase appeared to get caught in a weirdly deceptive explanation about his hand in play calling.

  • Week 12 Fantasy Football Recap: King Henry's big day and Tyreek is King of the Hill

    Liz Loza and Matt Harmon deliver your full recap and analysis of Week 12 on the latest Fantasy Football Forecast!

  • Week 12 NFL Recap: Painful Broncos, Bears, Jets QB situations lowlight Thanksgiving weekend

    Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson recap Week 12 of the NFL season, including a Patrick Mahomes/Tom Brady duel & some bad QB performances throughout the rest of the league.

  • Week 12 Fantasy Football Wrap: Dolphins @ Jets

    Dalton Del Don recaps Dolphins vs. Jets from Week 12.

  • Week 12 Fantasy Football Wrap: Raiders @ Falcons

    Dalton Del Don recaps Raiders vs. Falcons from Week 12.

  • Week 12 Fantasy Football Wrap: Cardinals @ Patriots

    Dalton Del Don recaps Cardinals vs. Patriots from Week 12.

  • Week 12 Fantasy Football Wrap: Saints @ Broncos

    Dalton Del Don recaps Saints vs. Broncos from Week 12.

  • Week 12 Fantasy Football Wrap: 49ers @ Rams

    Dalton Del Don recaps 49ers vs. Rams from Week 12.