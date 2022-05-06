Headwaters opens nominations for 2022 Dr. David Scott Award

Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) is now accepting nominations for the 2022 Dr. David Scott Award.

Named after retired surgeon and life-long Orangeville resident, Dr. David Scott, the annual award recognizes individuals and groups who have gone above and beyond to improve the overall health and wellness of Dufferin-Caledon and promote links between the hospital and the community.

Dr. Scott practiced as a general surgeon in Orangeville from 1962 to 1997, and was chief of staff at the local hospital from 1983 until 1989. He passed away in April of 2020 at the age of 88.

Headwaters said in the past recipients of the award have been selected for their advocacy in various areas such as improving accessibility, fundraising and volunteering leadership with local organizations, improving long-term care, recruiting physicians, establishing after-hours clinics and promoting violence prevention.

Nominees for the Dr. David Scott Award will be evaluated by the Board of Director’s Governance Committee using breadth of community service, achievements, and impact on the community as criteria.

Previous recipients of the award have included; Lynn Sinclair-Smith of the Friendship Gardens (2016); Drs. Stephen and Stephanie Milone (2017); Dr. Cathy Candusso and Dr. Mercedes Rodriguez (2018); Tom Reid, Chief of Dufferin County Paramedic Service and Dr. Gordon Willans (2019); and Dr. Charlie Joyce and Dr. Michael Gagnon (2020).

Last year, the award was presented to the entire team at Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph (WDG) Public Health.

The deadline to submit nominations the Dr. David Scott Award is May 3, and can be done through the Headwaters website. The award will be presented at Headwaters’ Annual General Meeting on June 21.

