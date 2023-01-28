Headwaters Health Care Foundation reaches $700,000 match donation goal

·1 min read

Headwaters Health Care Foundation has reached its final fundraising goal.

The fundraising organization for Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) announced in a press release Jan. 12 that their goal of raising $700,000 has been reached and will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the Morningview Foundation.

“We are blown away by the generosity of our community,” said K.C Carruthers, Headwaters Foundation CEO.

“The impact that this will have (will be) helping provide exceptional care and saving lives of those who turn to us every day for their health care needs. The Morningview Foundation has shown leadership that will have a long-lasting impact for a healthy tomorrow.”

In November 2022, Headwaters Health Care Foundation challenged the Dufferin County community to help raise the funding goal throughout the holiday season. Headwaters received the final donation to push them over the $700,000 goal on Jan. 10.

The fundraising goal is the largest match challenge for the hospital’s foundation.

“We are delighted that the community was so generous during these tough times,” said a representative of the Morningview Foundation. “It really shows how valuable Headwaters is to the patients and their loved ones and we are thrilled to have been a part of this impressive effort.”

The government does not provide funding for all the medical equipment Headwaters health care team needs to provide care for the community close to home.

All gifts that were received through the match donation challenge will be used to purchase vital medical equipment and upgrades for the local hospital.

Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Shelburne Free Press

