Headwaters Arts preparing for annual Fall Festival

Local artists will be the stars of the show at an upcoming event in Alton.

On September 14, Headwaters Arts’ 27th annual Fall Festival, Juried Art Show and Sale will begin with an opening night gala at the Alton Mill Arts Centre.

From 6 to 10 p.m. in the Headwaters Arts Gallery, 80 pieces of art will be unveiled for the first time and put up for sale. Pieces from 68 different artists were selected to be in the Fall Festival this year.

Susan Powell, Marketing Lead for the non-profit Headwaters Arts, said the art in this year’s Fall Festival was created with a diverse array of mediums.

They include oil, watercolour and acrylic paint; soft pastels; mixed media; cold wax; pencil; sculpture; wood; blown glass; encaustic; photography; textiles; and clay.

Powell explained the opening night gala will feature food from Catering by Gregory’s and live music from The Sidemen Jazz Quartet.

Each year, Headwaters Arts gives out a student scholarship award, and it will be handed out at the opening night gala. As well, the jurors of the Fall Festival will be handing out their awards to their winning picks of the 80 pieces of art.

Many of the 68 artists whose work is featured will be in attendance at the gala, so those interested will be able to meet the artists behind the art they are viewing.

Tickets for the gala are $35, include one bar ticket and food, and are available for purchase online at headwatersarts.org.

The jurors for this year’s Fall Festival, Juried Art Show and Sale are Judy Daley and David Scott Armstrong. From 2 to 4 p.m. on September 16, they will host a free juror’s walk event at the Alton Mill Arts Centre where they’ll explain how they chose the pieces of art featured in this year’s festival and what impressed them.

Powell said it’s a great chance to learn more about the art world and ask questions to experts.

Also on September 16 is an artisan vendor market. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 20 artists will present their work for sale under the tented roof in the Annex Courtyard at the Alton Mill Arts Centre.

Story continues

On September 22, Headwaters Arts will host The Campfire Poets for a concert in the Annex Courtyard. From 7 to 10 p.m. the local band from Dufferin County will be playing covers of popular songs from over five decades.

Tickets for this concert are $35 and are also available on headwatersarts.org.

Rounding out this year’s Fall Festival is an Author’s Afternoon on September 24. Again at the Alton Mill Arts Centre, from 2 to 5 p.m. there will be readings and discussion with multiple authors.

The Author’s Afternoon will be held in partnership with Nancy Frater of independent Orangeville bookstore, BookLore.

Author Max Wallace will discuss his book “After the Miracle”, which details the story of Helen Keller’s lifelong fight for social justice.

Author C.I. Matthews will discuss her book “Took you so Long”, which is described as a collection of short stories that explore complex realities in rural settings.

The Author’s Afternoon will be moderated by Hillsburgh resident Wolf Raymer. Again, tickets for this event are $35 and available on headwatersarts.org.

Powell said the annual Fall Festival, Juried Art Show and Sale is Headwaters Arts’ flagship fundraising event. She said Headwaters Arts wants to thank the many sponsors and supporters of the event.

Zachary Roman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Caledon Citizen