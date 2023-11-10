Headwaters Arts Gallery hosting annual “Artful Giving” sale

Local artists are hosting a sale ahead of the holidays.

Headwaters Arts opened its annual “Artful Giving” artisan gift and fine art sale on November 8 in its gallery at the Alton Mill Arts Centre. Headwaters Arts is a non-profit that promotes and supports local artists.

Sue Powell, Marketing Chair of the Headwaters Arts board, said the sale features a plethora of unique, handmade, beautifully-crafted gifts.

“They are sure to bring joy to that special someone on your shopping list this holiday season,” said Powell.

There are over 20 artists participating in this year’s artisan gift and fine art sale, whose names are listed at the bottom of this article. There are painters, wood turners, jewelers, quilters and more.

Loni Griffin is Headwaters Arts’ gallery coordinator. She said there’s art available at every price point.

“There are so many fabulous hand-crafted pieces that are truly beautiful and affordable,” said Griffin. “The price points for these creative gems range from $5 to $100 dollars — with some paintings over $200.”

“Artful Giving” will run until January 7, 2024 at the Headwaters Arts Gallery. There will be an opening reception for “Artful Giving” from 1 to 3 p.m. on November 18. Guests at the opening reception will be able to enjoy refreshments and meet the artists whose work is featured in the artisan gift and fine art sale.

The Headwaters Arts Gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday to Sunday.

The artists featured in “Artful Giving” are as follows: Alina Lloyd, Carole Watson, Dana Darling, Fabienne Good, Ghyslaine Malette, Haley Marfleet, Helen Duplassie, Jody Leamen, Karen Hunter, Kathleen Rodgers, Liliana Davila, Lorna Dobi, Lynn Gilbank, Marnie Cooke, Mary Gore, Mary Perkins, Michelle Heitzner, Nancy MacNabb, Patty Maher, Philippa Hagenow, Preet Pooni, Lawrence Kristan, and Rosemary Molesworth Pottery.

Zachary Roman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Caledon Citizen