Heads up: British Beauty Week is back!

Photo credit: Hello World - Getty Images

Quick question: are you borderline obsessed with skincare, make-up and all things hair related? Have the events of the last 18 months made you long to get up-close-and-personal with the latest products? Or, are you in a bit of pre-autumn / post-summer slump and in need of a dose of inspiration from those in the know? Well, then put 8th September in your diary because that’s when British Beauty week in London’s Covent Garden kicks off, and we’d love to see you there.

Photo credit: Hearst Owned

Over the course of five days, until 12th September, you’ll be able to drop in to Covent Garden’s Beauty Hub and discover new brands, play with products and discuss the future of beauty with industry experts.

Whether it’s discovering No 7’s Pure Retinol Collection, checking out Sleek MakeUP’s bestseller products, or stopping by Liz Earle for an express facial treatment, there's something for everyone.

You’ll be able to bask in essential oils at the Aromatherapy Associates discovery bar before attending panel discussions and conversations with beauty legends in the Industry Hub, powered by Clairol. The Industry Hub will also champion discussions around Body Positivity with Philips and Ageing with Clinique.

And don’t worry, there will also be plenty of opportunities to brag to your mates on social, from taking a selfie in Clairol’s themed photo booth to Soap & Glory’s zen space.

So, grab your mates and a bag big enough for even the biggest beauty haul, and get yourself down to British Beauty Week, 8-12 September at Carriage Hall and North Piazza, Covent Garden.

Visit britishbeautyweek.co.uk for more information and to register for talks.

You Might Also Like