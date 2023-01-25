Headless, handless man found by farmer in 1997, Michigan cops say. Two now arrested

More than 25 years after a farmer’s grim discovery of a naked man missing his head and hands, two arrests have been made in the cold case killings, Michigan police say.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Michigan State Police announced the arrests on Tuesday, Jan. 24, of Richardo Sepulveda and Michael Sepulveda, both of Ohio. The Sepulveda brothers, ages and 51 and 49, are charged with murder, among other charges.

Police in Blissfield Township were dispatched to a corn farm on Nov. 19, 1997, after the farm’s owner discovered the remains, according to a news release from the attorney general’s office.

“When police arrived to examine the remains, they observed the body of an unidentified, unclothed male that was missing the head and both hands,” officials said. “The hands appeared to have been cut from just above the wrist. Officers also observed what appeared to be saw striations on the ends of the bones.”

The victim was a man between 20 and 40 years old, an autopsy revealed, according to The Daily Telegram. He remains unidentified.

The attorney general’s office said troopers gathered evidence that tied the killings to the Sepulveda brothers. Arrest warrants were issued on Jan. 17, and they were arrested Jan. 24, according to Michigan State Police.

They are charged with first-degree premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree premeditated murder, assault with intent to maim, conspiracy to commit assault with intent to maim, tampering with evidence and conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence, officials say.

Police have theorized that the victim was killed elsewhere and dumped in Blissfield, The Daily Telegram reported. A motive for the killing has not been released.

Blissfield is in southern Michigan about 25 miles northwest of Toledo, Ohio.

