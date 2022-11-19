Heading Home for the Holidays? Oprah's Favorite 3-in-1 Travel Toiletry Bag Is at Its Lowest Price in a Month

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

TRVL Design - Luxe TRVL Case

Taking trips is always fun, but packing for them isn't. Checking everything off your list and ensuring you have enough space for it all can be stressful, but Oprah Winfrey found a travel toiletry bag that will simplify one step of the process for you — and right now, it's more affordable than ever.

Oprah's list of favorite things is always chock-full of pretty and practical products, so it's no surprise that this "luxe" travel makeup bag made the cut this year. The three-in-one pick makes keeping all of your skincare, hygiene, and makeup essentials organized in one place simple — and today, you can get it at its lowest price in a month, according to Amazon.

TRVL Design - Luxe TRVL Case - Woven Collection - Pink Sand

Buy It! Trvl Design Travel Toiletry Bag, $67.20 (orig. $84); amazon.com

At first glance, the Trvl Design Travel Toiletry Bag looks like one bag, but the inside actually includes two separate pouches and a zippered compartment, so you can conveniently divide your products up. Oprah calls the pouches "just the right size to stash makeup and some skincare," and loves how the bag's multiuse design allows you to "get bang for your buck."

Both full and travel-sized products can easily fit inside each bag, and you can use them for hair accessories or jewelry, too. If you're going on a shorter trip and need less toiletries, use one of the removable pouches solo to save space. When it's unzipped, the entire travel makeup bag can lay flat, so you can see where everything is at a glance.

Snag this clever three-in-one toiletry bag while it's 20 percent off and feel at ease when packing for upcoming holiday travel, or get the practical present for someone on your Christmas list.

