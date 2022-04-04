Heading to downtown Chapel Hill Monday night? Here’s what you need to know.

In about 120 seconds, thousands of North Carolina fans rushed Franklin Street on Saturday night after the Tar Heels’ historic win against the Blue Devils in the NCAA Final Four.

The town of Chapel Hill plans to be ready again Monday night if the UNC men’s basketball team wins its seventh national championship.

The Tar Heels face the Kansas Jayhawks in New Orleans beginning at 9:20 p.m.

An array of the town’s departments including police, fire and emergency management, are coordinating for potential victory celebrations.

“I am grateful for all the Town staff and community partners who have worked diligently to prepare for another safe celebration tonight, especially after a such short turnaround from the team’s historic Final Four victory over Duke,” Town Manager Maurice Jones said in a news release. “While we did not experience serious injuries on Saturday, I’m hopeful we will further reduce the risk of injury by eliminating bonfires and fireworks from tonight’s victory celebration.”

Town officials estimate 35,000 to 40,000 people took to the streets to celebrate after UNC’s victory over Duke. Fireworks shot out, and some people climbed light poles and trees to get above the frenzy.

Ten people were treated for injuries and four were taken to the hospital, The News & Observer reported previously.

The town is again prohibiting bonfires and illegal celebratory fireworks, which the town warned are dangerous near packed crowds.

During previous celebrations of Tar Heel wins on Franklin Street, the Chapel Hill Fire Department and Orange County Emergency Services have responded to “severe, life-changing” injuries that have resulted from the presence of bonfires.

The town said those attending celebrations should not bring any of the following into a crowd: weapons of any kind, fireworks and explosives, flammable substances, furniture, alcoholic beverages, glass bottles, coolers, paint or animals.

Fire department staff will be checking on downtown businesses to enforce capacity limits and police will be vigilant of alcohol violations, the town said.

Parking in Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill will begin restricting parking at 2 p.m. and also begin towing illegally parked cars at 7 p.m.

“If UNC wins, the Franklin/Columbia streets intersection and nearby roads will be closed to motor-vehicle traffic and it will be nearly impossible to get downtown except on foot,” the news release stated.

Parking signage will notify drivers that parking is not allowed in street-closure areas.

If your car is towed, you can reach the Chapel Hill Police Department after hours by calling Orange County’s non-emergency number: 919-732-5063.

Chapel Hill Transit will operate regular routes/services but delays may occur in the late afternoon and evening due to traffic downtown and on campus, the release stated. Most bus routes end around 10 p.m.

