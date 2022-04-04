Heading to downtown Chapel Hill Monday night? Here’s what you need to know.

Aaron Sánchez-Guerra
·3 min read
Henry Gargan

In about 120 seconds, thousands of North Carolina fans rushed Franklin Street on Saturday night after the Tar Heels’ historic win against the Blue Devils in the NCAA Final Four.

The town of Chapel Hill plans to be ready again Monday night if the UNC men’s basketball team wins its seventh national championship.

The Tar Heels face the Kansas Jayhawks in New Orleans beginning at 9:20 p.m.

An array of the town’s departments including police, fire and emergency management, are coordinating for potential victory celebrations.

“I am grateful for all the Town staff and community partners who have worked diligently to prepare for another safe celebration tonight, especially after a such short turnaround from the team’s historic Final Four victory over Duke,” Town Manager Maurice Jones said in a news release. “While we did not experience serious injuries on Saturday, I’m hopeful we will further reduce the risk of injury by eliminating bonfires and fireworks from tonight’s victory celebration.”

Town officials estimate 35,000 to 40,000 people took to the streets to celebrate after UNC’s victory over Duke. Fireworks shot out, and some people climbed light poles and trees to get above the frenzy.

Ten people were treated for injuries and four were taken to the hospital, The News & Observer reported previously.

See photos from Duke vs. North Carolina in the NCAA Final Four

The town is again prohibiting bonfires and illegal celebratory fireworks, which the town warned are dangerous near packed crowds.

During previous celebrations of Tar Heel wins on Franklin Street, the Chapel Hill Fire Department and Orange County Emergency Services have responded to “severe, life-changing” injuries that have resulted from the presence of bonfires.

The town said those attending celebrations should not bring any of the following into a crowd: weapons of any kind, fireworks and explosives, flammable substances, furniture, alcoholic beverages, glass bottles, coolers, paint or animals.

Fire department staff will be checking on downtown businesses to enforce capacity limits and police will be vigilant of alcohol violations, the town said.

Parking in Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill will begin restricting parking at 2 p.m. and also begin towing illegally parked cars at 7 p.m.

“If UNC wins, the Franklin/Columbia streets intersection and nearby roads will be closed to motor-vehicle traffic and it will be nearly impossible to get downtown except on foot,” the news release stated.

Parking signage will notify drivers that parking is not allowed in street-closure areas.

If your car is towed, you can reach the Chapel Hill Police Department after hours by calling Orange County’s non-emergency number: 919-732-5063.

Chapel Hill Transit will operate regular routes/services but delays may occur in the late afternoon and evening due to traffic downtown and on campus, the release stated. Most bus routes end around 10 p.m.

The Orange Report

Calling Chapel Hill, Carrboro and Hillsborough readers! We've launched The Orange Report, a free weekly digest of some of the top stories for and about Orange County published in The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun. Get your newsletter delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday at 11 a.m. featuring links to stories by our local journalists. Sign up for our newsletter here. For even more Orange-focused news and conversation, join our Facebook group "Chapel Hill Carrboro Chat."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Seoul is an esports paradise

    Gaming is so popular in Korea that even the smallest of towns have a local PC bang where you’ll find the youth battling one another in games. Seoul is, without a doubt, one of the most successful gaming cities.

  • KHL player leaves in ambulance after taking slapshot to head in playoff game

    A scary moment transpired in a game between Metallurg Magnitogorsk and Avangard Omsk.

  • Sports anchor Dan Séguin retiring after 32 years with CBC Ottawa

    Dan Séguin is at the 18th hole of a long career in Ottawa sports journalism, and he's heading for the 19th. Thursday marks Séguin's last day as CBC Ottawa's sports anchor, the end of a long career covering local sports that started when he was hired by CJOH (now CTV Ottawa) in 1981, fresh out of Ryerson University. He moved to CBC in 1990 and has been here ever since, all while raising four kids. Séguin covered the 1990 NHL expansion meetings that saw Ottawa awarded a franchise, the Grey Cup win

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • Ève Gascon becomes 1st female goalie to win QMJHL game in 22 years

    Gatineau Olympiques netminder Ève Gascon has become the first female goalie to win a game in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in more than two decades. The 18-year-old from Laval, Que., stopped 23 shots in the team's 7-3 win Friday over the Drummondville Voltigeurs. It was Gascon's second start for the Olympiques, with her first game last month ending in a 5-4 loss to the Rimouski Oceanic. Gascon is the first woman to play in the league in 22 years, when Charline Labonté — also the most rec

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • ‘I’m glad he’s on our team’: Gary Trent Jr. praises Pascal Siakam

    Gary Trent Jr. spoke to the media after Wednesday’s big win over the Timberwolves. The Raptors guard discussed what he’s seeing from Pascal Siakam lately and how much he’s able to learn from him. He also shared his excitement about Thaddeus Young’s emphatic slam dunk, and how important it is to play with confidence. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • Kraken deal blow to Stars' playoff push with 4-1 victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored a short-handed goal in the first period, Ryan Donato converted on a breakaway early in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Sunday night. McCann’s early goal was his 25th of the season and Donato added a beautiful finish five minutes into the third period to give the Kraken a cushion. It was Donato’s 14th of the season, tying his career-high. Yanni Gourde added a breakaway goal with 2:13 left and Karson Kuhlman scored an empty-n

  • Golden Knights edge Canucks 3-2 in overtime, extend win streak to five games

    VANCOUVER — Shea Theodore scored 2:05 into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights eked out a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and assist, and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for Vegas (39-28-4), which stretched its win streak to five games. The Canucks (32-28-10) went down 2-0 in the first period but rallied with goals from J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat in the third. Robin Lehner returned from a lower-body injury to put up a 26-save performance for Vegas. Th

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points

  • Player who attacked official during game banned from Hockey Quebec, Hockey Canada

    A young hockey player who attacked a 15-year-old linesman during an under-18 game in the Eastern Townships will no longer be allowed to play in a league or participate in any events or games managed by Hockey Quebec or Hockey Canada. The regional disciplinary committee of Hockey Estrie made the decision in the wake of the March 13 attack. The player, a member of the Sherbrooke Phoenix U-18 hockey team, punched a young official in the face as the linesman was attempting to accompany him off the i

  • Fred VanVleet thinks there’s ‘less BS’ when a team has good chemistry

    Fred VanVleet weighed in on how special it would be to break Kyle Lowry’s Raptors three-point record, especially when they play against each other on Sunday. He also discussed adapting to playing through his knee injury, getting back in rhythm with the starting lineup, and the importance of team chemistry. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Blue Jays opening day 2022: How to watch, preview, betting odds

    Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Blue Jays' first game on April 8.

  • P.K. Subban earns 27 penalty minutes and ejection after standing up for teammate

    P.K. Subban was given an early exit from Sunday's game after fighting Oliver Wahlstrom.

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • The weirdest and most bizarre NHL stats

    In a recent game, Evander Kane took four penalties in under nine minutes, while the Detroit Red Wings have played games this season where they've allowed 0,1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, and 11 goals. The Zone Time crew recall some of their favourite obscure NHL stats, including that 'Days on Earth' graphic.

  • Raptors show how they've changed, and stayed the same, in Lowry’s return

    Homecomings don't get much more special, nostalgic or fun than the one Raptors icon Kyle Lowry just experienced in Toronto.

  • Joseph notches first hat trick, Senators top Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night. Joseph's three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a