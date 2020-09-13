Heading back to an office soon? Expect to see a lot of changes

Countless office towers, offices, boardrooms and cubicles have been sitting empty throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. As people cautiously negotiate heading back to the office over the coming months, they're likely to see a lot of changes.

"The central issue is there's a push and a pull between an employer and an employee," says Robert Palter, senior partner at consulting management firm McKinsey & Company.

Walking through their modern Toronto offices, the communal spaces with couches that used to be for social gathering and the eating areas for sharing a meal all remain closed. A corporate museum to the way the workplace used to be.

Nearly three-quarters of the 3.4 million Canadians who began working from home in March continued to do so in August, according to Statistics Canada.

"If you look at the amount that has been written and talked about in this work-from-home experiment, there's equal amounts written on the diametrically opposed ends of this debate," Palter says.

One side is in favour of working from home, and the flexibility it affords. The other is saying the office is a fundamental place of work, essential for creative collaboration and staff development.

Working from home has been tried on various scales in the past, albeit never under today's circumstances, but few companies have adopted it permanently. In fact, Yahoo, IBM and other companies have banned working from home in the past several years, citing the benefits of in-person collaboration.

"Amazon is actually buying office space because they want people to work in offices," says Palter.

At the same time, he points to examples such as Facebook, which says remote work has been turning out to be OK. The social media giant says it plans to continue with this model for the foreseeable future.

There are lots of arguments for and against remote work arrangements, but for those companies that want people back in their regular offices, how do they make their workspaces safe during a pandemic?

Samantha Sannella, managing director of strategic planning at global commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield, says that although there are no hard numbers yet, anecdotally she is hearing that in downtown Toronto, just two to 10 per cent of the office workforce has returned so far. However, that number is expected to rise as schools re-open and parents don't need to stay home to take care of their children, so workplaces are taking measures to be able to accommodate more staff safely.

