Heading back to the office? Refresh your makeup with picks from Fenty, Rare Beauty, Tarte

Jessica Kasparian, Reviewed
·5 min read
Heading back to the office? Refresh your makeup with picks from Fenty, Rare Beauty, Tarte.
Heading back to the office? Refresh your makeup with picks from Fenty, Rare Beauty, Tarte.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

You’re not alone in heading back to your workplace’s office after setting up shop at home for the past two years because of COVID-19 protocols. Many people opened the email with the subject line, “The office is reopening!” since pandemic-related restrictions have been lifted. If that describes your situation, you may find yourself wanting to refresh your makeup routine now that the eyeliner or lipstick you haven’t touched in years have expired. Not sure where to start? The following items will put some pep in your step and help you feel more confident heading back to work.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

1. For applying cream and powder: Real Techniques Makeup Brush Set

Apply your makeup like an expert with the Real Techniques Makeup Brush Set.
Apply your makeup like an expert with the Real Techniques Makeup Brush Set.

First thing’s first: You need the right tools for applying your makeup. After testing the best makeup brushes at Reviewed, we recommend the Real Techniques Everyday Essentials kit that includes a makeup sponge as well as four versatile brushes for applying foundation, setting powder, bronzer, blush, highlighter and eyeshadow. Our tester enjoyed the ultra-soft bristles and the durable build these brushes have—and they are on the affordable side.

Get the Real Techniques Makeup Brush Set from Amazon for $20

2. For smoothing your skin: Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Hydrating Makeup Primer

Grip makeup with the Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Hydrating Makeup Primer.
Grip makeup with the Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Hydrating Makeup Primer.

Preparing your skin for makeup is key to having a smooth, lasting base. One way to ready your skin is with a makeup primer. The Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Hydrating Makeup Primer claims to “lock in makeup” for up to 12 hours with blue agave extract, hydrate and smooth skin with hyaluronic acid and hemp-derived cannabis seed extract and add a dewy glow with niacinamide and aloe water. Apply one to two pumps of the gel formula after skincare and before makeup for best results.

Get the Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Hydrating Makeup Primer from Sephora for $36

3. For evening your complexion: Rare Beauty Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer

Get a light layer of coverage with the Rare Beauty Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer.
Get a light layer of coverage with the Rare Beauty Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer.

Start your routine with a comfortable, smoothing makeup base, like the Rare Beauty’s Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer. As Reviewed’s beauty editor, I tested the skin tint and adored the lightweight formula that’s easy to blend and looks natural on the skin with a semi-dewy finish. It stays in put well, only fading minimally after several hours of wear. You’ll find the foundation in 24 “flexible” shades ranging from light to deep, and each shade claims to work for multiple skin tones because of the sheerer coverage.

If you prefer the concealing effects of a full-coverage foundation, turn instead to the Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Plave Foundation. The bestseller claims to be transfer-, sweat- and humidity-resistant, which rang true when I tested foundations that won’t stain your face mask. It’s available in 56 shades, from light to deep with cool, neutral and warm undertones.

4. For playing up the eyes: Tarte Tartelette In Bloom Clay Eyeshadow Palette

Create your perfect everyday eye look with the Tarte Tartelette In Bloom Clay Eyeshadow Palette.
Create your perfect everyday eye look with the Tarte Tartelette In Bloom Clay Eyeshadow Palette.

Depending on your office policy, you may be required to wear a mask while at your desk or in common areas. If this is the case for you, you can still have fun with makeup by playing up your eyes. The Tartelette In Bloom Clay Eyeshadow Palette is an excellent place to start, as it contains 12 neutral shades in both matte and shimmer shades. Colors span from a light cream to peachy nude to bronze, allowing you to define your eyes or add a light wash of color over the lid.

Get the Tarte Tartelette In Bloom Clay Eyeshadow Palette from Sephora $42

5. For warming up the skin: Fenty Beauty Sun Stalk’r Instant Warmth Bronzer

Add warmth to your skin with the Fenty Beauty Sun Stalk’r Instant Warmth Bronzer.
Add warmth to your skin with the Fenty Beauty Sun Stalk’r Instant Warmth Bronzer.

Using bronzer defines and warms up your complexion in an instant. Apply the Fenty Beauty Sun Stalk’r Instant Warmth Bronzer to the hollows of your cheeks, around the perimeter of your face and anywhere else the sun would naturally touch your face. The powder bronzer comes in nine matte shades for very light to deep skin tones.

Get the Fenty Beauty Sun Stalk’r Instant Warmth Bronzer from Sephora for $34

6. For adding a flush: Sephora Collection Colorful Face Powders

Add a pop of color to your cheeks with the Sephora Collection Colorful Face Powders.
Add a pop of color to your cheeks with the Sephora Collection Colorful Face Powders.

Even if you forgo bronzer, blush can add dimension to your face and help liven up any look. Popular on TikTok right now are the Sephora Collection Colorful Face Powders that come in matte and shimmery finishes. Choose from baby pink, dusty rose, light peach, coral, lilac and more. Sweep your hue of choice from the apples of your cheeks up your cheekbone for a flush of color.

Get the Sephora Collection Colorful Face Powders from Sephora for $14

7. For reducing shine: Kosas Cloud Set Setting Powder

Set down your makeup with the Kosas Cloud Set Setting Powder.
Set down your makeup with the Kosas Cloud Set Setting Powder.

Whether you deal with oily skin or just don’t enjoy a glowy complexion, grab a setting powder that’ll tamp down a sheen. The Kosas Cloud Set Powder claims to have a “natural” finish that’ll get rid of shine without making you look too matte. The powder claims to absorb oil with bamboo stem extract, reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles with passion fruit leaf extract and minimize pores with Chinese peony. It’s available in 10 sheer shades from very light to deep to suit most skin tones.

Get the Kosas Cloud Set Setting Powder from Sephora for $34

8. For a moisturizing lippie: BareMinerals Mineralist Hydra-Smoothing Lipstick

Find your ideal lip color with the BareMinerals Mineralist Hydra-Smoothing Lipstick.
Find your ideal lip color with the BareMinerals Mineralist Hydra-Smoothing Lipstick.

If you’re planning to go maskless to your office, you can embrace wearing lipstick. Whether you want a subtle pink or a bold red, the BareMinerals Mineralist Hydra-Smoothing Lipstick has you covered. It claims to be moisturizing and smoothing for the lips with cold-pressed sea buckthorn fruit oil, olive oil extract and pomegranate and jojoba seed oils.

Get the BareMinerals Mineralist Hydra-Smoothing Lipstick from Sephora for $20

9. For defining eyes and lips: Make Up For Ever Artist Lip Pencil

Line your lips or eyes using the Make Up For Ever Artist Lip Pencil.
Line your lips or eyes using the Make Up For Ever Artist Lip Pencil.

Whether you want an eyebrow pencil for filling in sparse areas, an eyeliner to define your eyes or a lip liner for creating a plumper pout, there’s one product you need: Make Up For Ever’s Artist Color Pencil. It’s available in 39 shades that, depending on the color you choose, you may prefer for the eyes, lips or both. The pencil claims to be precise enough for creating clean lines but easy to blend if you want to create a smoky effect with liner.

Get the Make Up For Ever Artist Lip Pencil from Sephora for $20

10. For locking makeup in place: Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray

Lock your makeup in place with the Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray.
Lock your makeup in place with the Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray.

Once you finish your office-debut makeup, you’ll want to lock it all into place. Reviewers swear by the Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Setting Spray helping makeup last all day long. The formula claims to make your makeup smudge-proof and transfer-resistant for up to 16 hours while imparting a natural finish. Urban Decay recommends you hold the bottle 8 to10 inches away from your face and spritz two to four sprays for an even application.

Get the Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray from Sephora for $33

There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for our twice-weekly newsletter to get all our reviews, expert advice, deals and more.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on FacebookTwitterInstagramTikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 10 makeup items for heading back to the office from Fenty, Rare Beauty

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Defending champ Krejcikova loses to French foe in 1st round

    PARIS (AP) — Barbora Krejcikova arrived at the French Open as the defending champion in singles and doubles. She also was coming off a three-month absence from the tour because of an injured right elbow, so even her own expectations were rather modest. Krejcikova was right to be apprehensive — and on Monday, she become only the third woman in the professional era to exit in the first round at Roland Garros a year after earning the trophy. The second-seeded Krejcikova got off to a terrific start

  • Stamkos, Kucherov lead Lightning past Panthers 5-1 in Game 3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Jordan Binnington embrassed himself with water-bottle toss

    Never one to shy from the limelight, St. Louis goaltender Jordan Binnington allegedly threw at water bottle at Nazem Kadri, while the Avalanche player was doing a television interview after Colorado's Game 3 victory,

  • Which star injury looms larger in the Avalanche-Blues series?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the implications after Samuel Girard and Jordan Binnington were injured in Game 3.

  • Oilers overcome Mike Smith's brutal blunder in Game 4 victory vs. Flames

    After a humiliating gaffe from Mike Smith, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins quickly bailed out his netminder to lift the Oilers to a win in Game 4.

  • An airline employee squared up with a CFL player and it did not go well

    A wild video has emerged of Calgary Stampeders receiver and ex-NFLer Brendan Langley brawling it out with a United Airlines employee.

  • Flames' Milan Lucic ejected for hit on Oilers goalie Mike Smith

    Milan Lucic was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct for his hit on Mike Smith.

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • Divided by hockey loyalties, Calgary brothers call truce for Battle of Alberta

    The Battle of Alberta is sparking a lot of rivalries across the province as fans get set for Game 2 of the Edmonton-Calgary series, and in some cases those rivalries run deep in families within the same household. Consider brothers Mark and Douglas Henri, who live in the northwest Calgary community of Royal Oak with their sister, mom and dad. The whole family cheers for the Calgary Flames, except for Mark, who is an Edmonton Oilers fan. "It's pretty hard. My entire family — that includes my aunt

  • French Open updates | Rune upsets Shapovalov in 1st round

    PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open tennis tournament (all times local): 1:20 p.m. Danish teenager Holger Rune upset 14th-seeded Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (4) in the first round of the French Open. The 19-year-old Rune won the BMW Open this month and was a semifinalist in Lyon last week. Shapovalov fought back in the third set to force a tiebreaker but fell behind 3-1 and couldn't recover, sending a forehand wide on match point. Rune won the French Open junior championship in 2019. T

  • US Soccer Hall of Fame inductees praise equal pay agreement

    FRISCO, Texas. (AP) — Shannon Boxx, Christie Pearce Rampone and Linda Hamilton all celebrated this week's landmark equal pay agreement with U.S. Soccer as the three women were enshrined Saturday in the National Soccer Hall of Fame. "As the women’s national team, we have always known we have a greater responsibility than just winning games. The newest contract is a testament to the work the past and the present players have done off the field," Boxx said. “As a Black athlete, I also felt the resp

  • Leclerc takes pole ahead of Verstappen at Spanish Grand Prix

    MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc recovered from a spin in qualifying to put his Ferrari on the pole for the Spanish Grand Prix in a last-gasp run that bumped reigning world champion Max Verstappen. Leclerc shouted “that was good!” after his run in the closing moments of the third round of Saturday qualifying. His spin earlier in the round had sent him scurrying to the pits for a change of tires. He then tore off for his final run. Leclerc went 1 minute, 18.7

  • Mark Giordano signs team-friendly two-year extension with Maple Leafs

    Mark Giordano is taking a discount to stay with the Maple Leafs.

  • HFX Wanderers looking forward to Toronto FC test in Canadian Championship play

    HFX Wanderers FC is expecting a crowd for Tuesday's visit by Toronto FC in Canadian Championship quarterfinal play. "I think there would be people climbing the trees to see the game," said HFX coach Stephen Hart. "I think we'll be sold out." Tuesday's game at Wanderers Ground marks the beginning of TFC's chase for an eighth Canadian title. HFX has already started its cup trail, winning 2-0 at League1 Ontario champion Guelph United on May 10 to reach the quarterfinals. The lure of cup play pittin

  • Lightning up 3-0 in series, Panthers at brink of elimination

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Nugent-Hopkins scores twice, Oilers survive Smith's blunder to grab 3-1 series lead

    EDMONTON — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has suffered through plenty of heartache in the Alberta capital. The top pick at the 2011 draft missed the playoffs in seven of his first eight NHL seasons as the Edmonton Oilers repeatedly fumbled and bumbled their way through what must have felt like a never-ending rebuild. After a stunning turn of events midway through Tuesday's third period that could have heaped more pain on a once-proud franchise dreaming of a return to glory, its longest-serving player rose

  • Canada's Kadeisha Buchanan wins Champions League again as Lyon beats Barcelona 3-1

    TURIN, Italy (AP) — Canadian defender Kadeisha Buchanan won the UEFA Women’s Champions League for the fifth time as Lyon beat defending champion Barcelona 3-1 in Saturday's final. Lyon, which won the trophy for a record-extending eighth time, was 3-0 up after just 33 minutes and cruised home. The French side has taken eight of the past 12 editions of the Women’s Champions League. Captain Wendie Renard, Sarah Bouhaddi and Eugénie Le Sommer have been part of all those successes. But Barcelona went

  • Vasilevskiy leads Lightning past Panthers 2-0 for sweep

    Andrei Vasilevskiy had 49 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning completed a four-game sweep of the Florida Panthers with a 2-0 victory Monday night that sent the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions back to the Eastern Conference final for the sixth time in eight years. Pat Maroon snapped a scoreless tie, batting Zach Bogosian’s shot down behind Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky before the puck trickled into the net a little over six minutes into the third period. Ondrej Palat added an empty-

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Calgary Flames visit the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of their second-round series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links below.

  • Connor McDavid having career season yet won't win Hart Trophy

    On the latest edition of Zone Time, Julian and crew ask if Connor McDavid should win the Hart Trophy over Auston Matthews because of his playoffs performances, or is it juts simply the case that the Maple Leafs star was more valuable to his team in the regular reason, despite the disappointing loss to Tampa.&nbsp;