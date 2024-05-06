Heading to the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte? What to know before you go
The 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, which returns to Quail Hollow Club for the 19th time starting on Monday, is expected to draw thousands of spectators to Charlotte.
The field will include 2023 champion Wyndham Clark, back to defend his title, and three-time tournament champion Rory Mcllroy, along with previous winners Lucas Glover , Rickie Fowler, and Brian Harman.
This is the last year Charlotte’s PGA Tour event will carry the Wells Fargo name after the company elected to end its tournament sponsorship in December, The Charlotte Observer reported.
If you plan to attend, here’s what you need to know about where to buy last-minute tickets, to park, how to get there, and what you can bring.
Where to buy tickets
You can buy tickets for the tournament at ticketmaster.com.
Tickets are only accessible on mobile phones, and screenshots are not valid. Kids 15 and under can get in for free with a paid adult.
Where to park and transportation
There are three authorized parking lots for the tournament. Parking and shuttle fees are not included in the purchase of each ticket, but parking passes can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.
Tournament parking is available at these locations:
South Park Belk Deck, 4400 Sharon Rd., Charlotte, NC 28211
Carowinds, 14523 Carowinds Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28273
Ballantyne Corporate Park, 13838 Ballantyne Corporate Pl, Charlotte, NC 28277
Attendees can also catch shuttles from the CATS LYNX Blue Line. Tournament shuttles will only be available from the Sharon Road West Station, and patrons must present a valid LYNX ticket for entry. Shuttles start running at 5:15 a.m., and the last shuttle will depart from the tournament grounds at 9 p.m.
The rideshare drop-off and pick-up entry gate will be on Gleaneagles Road.
Bag policy
Here are bags that are permitted at the event:
Personal bags that are six inches by six inches or smaller
Clear plastic of vinyl bags that are 12 inches by six inches by 12 inches or smaller
A one gallon clear resealable plastic bag
Medically necessary and diaper bags
Non-approved bags include:
Backpacks
Camera bags
Mesh bags
Purses
Seat cushion bags
Tinted plastic bags
Oversized tote bags
Binoculars cases
Printed pattern plastic bags
Folding chair bags (folding chairs are allowed)
What you can bring
Here’s what you can bring to the event:
Mobile phones, tablets and PDAs
Point and shoot, film or DSLR cameras with lenses smaller than six inches during practice rounds only
Umbrellas without sleeves
Portable radios with headsets
Medically necessary materials, strollers, small diaper bags, plastic baby bottles, and other essential baby supplies (infant must be with carrier)
Collapsible chairs without chair bags
Binoculars without case
Seat cushions that do not require a carrying case or that do not have pockets or compartments
Segways, motorized scooters or other personal transportation devices when used as a mobility aid by individuals with mobility impairment
What to leave at home
Here are the items that are prohibited at the event:
Plastic, metal, glass cups, cans or containers of any kind, except for medical or infant needs
Computers or laptops
Fireworks or laser pointers
Lawn or oversized chairs
Seat cushions in a carrying case of the have pockets or compartments
Pets, except for service animals
Knives, firearms or weapons of any kind
Video cameras
Point and shoot, film or DSLR cameras during competition rounds
Selfie sticks or handheld camera stabilizers
Beverages or coolers
Radios, TVs or portable speakers
Posters, signs or banners
Personal vehicles, including motorcycles, mopeds, tricycles, bicycles, skateboards or hoverboards