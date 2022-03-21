Headed west: A beloved sea lion is leaving Columbia’s Riverbanks Zoo

A popular sea lion is leaving Columbia’s Riverbanks Zoo.

According to a release from the zoo, Annette, a female California sea lion, is leaving the zoo this week and is headed to a facility in Texas where she will be paired with a new male companion.

“Annette has become a guest favorite at Riverbanks since her arrival in Columbia nearly six years ago,” Riverbanks said in the release. “For much of her time at Sea Lion Landing, Annette was part of an all-male mix until the arrival of a female harbor seal in 2018. Annette has been a highlight of the zoo’s daily sea lion demonstrations and backstage tours.”

Annette’s move to Texas comes as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums California Sea Lion Species Survival Plan.

With Annette leaving for Texas, the Sea Lion Landing attraction at Riverbanks will be home to three male sea lions, two male harbor seals, and one female harbor seal.