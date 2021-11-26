Headed to the sold-out USC-Clemson game? Here’s your Palmetto Bowl weather forecast

Any fans headed to the sold-out Palmetto Bowl between the University of South Carolina and Clemson University are encouraged to bring a jacket and a hat to keep warm at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.

Temperatures will dip into the mid- to upper 40s around kick off, with temperatures to hang around 38 degrees Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Conditions will be good for tailgating before the game.

Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 50s Saturday afternoon with mostly sunny skies. As the sun goes down, temperatures are expected to drop to the low 50s.

Game kickoff is 7:30 p.m.

Those without tickets can watch the game on the SEC Network.