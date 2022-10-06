Headed to Apple Hill this weekend? Here are the basics before you go

Hanh Truong
·2 min read

If you’re looking to complete your fall season with classic activities — from apple picking, wine tasting to pumpkin patches — Apple Hill might be your one stop.

Tucked in the Sierra Nevada Foothills, near Placerville, is a Northern California community of farmers and winemakers called Apple Hill Growers. On a regular day, you can find bakeries, diverse fruit and vegetable farms and flower beds; and in the fall, you’ll find seasonal treats.

Before you and your loved one make the trek to Apple Hill, here’s what to know:

Where is Apple Hill?

The Apple Hill visitor center is at 2952 Carson Rd #1, Placerville. The region features more than 50 family farms, including Rainbow Orchards and Patrick’s Berry Farm and Garden. There’s an online map that lists all the farms and their addresses.

Hailey Sota places an apple pie on a counter at one of the Apple Hill farms, Apple Ridge farms in Camino, Thursday, October 4, 2018.
What to do this fall at Apple Hill

The community offers a wide range of seasonal activities.

You Pick farms

You can pick your own fruits and vegetables at a handful of farms. At 24 Carrot Farm, you can pick flowers, tomatoes, strawberries and pumpkins depending on the season, and at Denver Dan’s, you can pick apples.

You can see the entire list of You Pick farms and fruit and vegetable availability online.

Bakery shops

Nick and Donna Roenick of Placerville buy pies at Abel’s Apple Acres, a member of the Apple Hill Growers Association, on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 in El Dorado County.
You can also have your taste of fall with apple cider donuts and caramel covered apples at the various bakeries around Apple Hill.

Some stores include: Apple Ridge Farms, where you’ll find homemade fudge, jams, fresh apples, cider and pie; Fudge Factory Farm, known for its candy coated apples, blackberry wine, and fresh and frozen pie; and Rainbow Orchards, famous for its hot apple cider donuts, homemade corn dogs and tri-tip barbeque.

A fresh batch of sugar-coated apple cider doughnuts are fried at Rainbow Orchards on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 in Camino.
You can see which bake shop will satisfy your sweet and savory tooth online.

Pumpkin patches

Fall isn’t complete without a visit to the pumpkin patch. See the farms that have pumpkins galore.

Pumpkins at Mill View Ranch in 2014.
Family-friendly events

For the month of October, Apple Hill has a wide range events and kid-friendly activities.

This includes Cider Sunsets on Friday at Hidden Star Camino and Wine Tastings at Woffords Acres Vineyards on the weekends. Other events include:

Saturday and Sunday’s - Haunted Forest at Madrone Tree Hill

Oct. 12 - Pumpkin Centerpiece Class at Rucksack Cellars

Oct. 20 - Wreath making and wine tasting at Smokey Ridge Ranch

Oct. 28 to 31 - Trick or treating at Grandpa’s Cellar

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com.

