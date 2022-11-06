HeadBox Partners With Major Hospitality Groups Across Melbourne to Produce 3D Models

3D modelling is taking the Melbourne events industry by storm with major hospitality groups jumping on board to show off their function spaces.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to leading event tech platform, HeadBox, function venues Melbourne wide are embracing new technologies such as 3D modelling to stand out. The events industry is back with a bang after being heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and 3D modelling is helping venues secure bookings from international and interstate guests.

From hotels and racing clubs to iconic pubs and party venues Melbourne wide, HeadBox says they have produced a total of 39 3D shoots in Victoria with many more scheduled over the next few months. As 3D technology continues to evolve, venues are now able to include story modes, Meta tags and floor plans onto their model to create a guided tour for bookers through the HeadBox platform.

A brilliant sales and marketing tool for venues, HeadBox 3D tours became vital in the early days of the pandemic as venues closed across the industry and site visits were no longer permitted. As the pandemic pushed a shift to virtual, many event bookers have remained reliant on digital methods for finding and booking event spaces.

HeadBox explains that 3D tours allow function rooms Melbourne wide to stay ahead of the curve, providing instantly available information to potential customers that is accessible on mobile and highly optimised so they can easily find what they are looking for.

Enabling 3D tours can also save venues both time and money, says HeadBox. Potential clients can explore the entire venue online before making an enquiry and all information a customer might request can be embedded with the listing such as brochures, menus and policies. Essentially, this means venues can expect to receive fewer enquiries they can't service and be confident those enquiring are really interested in booking.

Using Dolls House 3D technology to showcase event spaces to bookers, HeadBox reports that their 3D modelling drives up to 48% more digital engagement and increases conversions by 7%.

An effective tool for marketing a venue to national and international businesses, Melbourne venues interested in 3D modelling to promote their event spaces can contact HeadBox.

