Head of World Bank under pressure after White House condemns his ‘climate denial’ comments

Fiona Harvey, Environment Correspondent
·3 min read
<span>Photograph: Issei Kato/AP</span>
Photograph: Issei Kato/AP

David Malpass, president of the World Bank, faces an uncertain future this week, after the White House joined a chorus of influential figures in condemning his apparent climate denialism.

Malpass remains in post for now but under severe pressure, despite issuing an apology and trying to explain his refusal last week to publicly acknowledge the human role in the climate crisis.

The Biden administration stepped into the row on Friday evening, when the press secretary for the US president told journalists: “We disagree with the comments made by president Malpass. We expect the World Bank to be a global leader of climate ambition and mobilisation, as well as significantly more finance for developing countries… We condemn the words of the president.”

Such strong words from the White House come as a major blow to Malpass, who was appointed to the role in 2019 by Donald Trump, under a longstanding convention by which the World Bank chief is chosen by the US president. Biden’s spokesperson left open the possibility that Malpass could be removed, if other countries agree.

Joe Biden
Joe Biden’s press secretary said: ‘We disagree with the comments made by president Malpass.’
 Photograph: Evan Vucci/AP

Mark Malloch-Brown, president of the Open Society Foundations, former administrator of the UN Development Programme and deputy secretary-general of the UN, told the Observer: “We are relieved to see World Bank president David Malpass apologise for his statements. But a real apology would be much greater action by the World Bank to tackle climate change. The Bank is being far too conservative in its approach to financing, and far too unambitious in its leadership in addressing this existential crisis.”

The World Bank holds its annual meetings in three weeks, where Malpass can expect a further barrage of criticism, if he is still in post.

Talk had circulated for years that Malpass, like many Trump supporters, was a dismisser of climate science. He had already lost the confidence of many key figures in climate diplomacy, because of the World Bank’s failure in the last few years to mobilise the billions of dollars needed to help developing countries cut their greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to the impacts of global heating.

The open row began on Tuesday, when former US vice-president Al Gore publicly complained at a New York Times event on the fringes of the UN General Assembly in New York that it was “ridiculous to have a climate denier as head of the World Bank”. Malpass was then confronted at a later event that day by New York Times journalist David Gelles, who asked him whether he accepted climate science.

Malpass tried to bat away Gelles’ questions, but eventually answered: “I don’t even know, I am not a scientist and that is not a question.”

Concerns over the direction of the World Bank have sprung from its repeated failures to adopt a strong action plan on the climate crisis, despite pleas from the UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres for the Bank to lead on climate finance.

Hundreds of billions of dollars in investment are needed to shift the world to a low-carbon footing, but these investments could also transform the fortunes of developing countries by improving their infrastructure and economies, as well as people’s health and wellbeing. Most development economists and developing nations see the World Bank as the prime institution for leading such investment, a position embraced by the previous president Jim Yong Kim, appointed by Barack Obama.

Under Malpass, many felt the Bank seemed to step back from this role, and continued to fund fossil fuels.

Privately, staff at the Bank are understood to be dismayed at the distraction, and the lack of support and leadership they feel from the top.

A spokesperson for the World Bank told the Observer: “The World Bank Group is the largest multilateral funder of climate investments in developing countries. Under the leadership of David Malpass, the World Bank Group more than doubled its climate finance, published an ambitious Climate Change Action Plan, and initiated country level diagnostics to support countries’ climate and development goals.”

Latest Stories

  • Deanne Rose's injury a blow to Canadian women's 2023 World Cup preparations

    Overcoming setbacks is nothing new for Canadian women's team forward Deanne Rose. Rose, a native of Alliston, Ont., made the decision in 2014 to quit the sport after being cut from Canada's Under-15 team, which at the time was overseen by current senior team coach Bev Priestman. A promising career appeared to have ended before it even started. But her life took an unexpected turn when she was invited to train with Canada's Under-17 side in 2015. Things went so well that by the end of the year sh

  • Hickey scores twice, Huneault posts shutout as Canada beats Czechs to open International Para Hockey Cup

    Canada's Para hockey team got off to a strong start at the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over host Czech Republic on Saturday in Ostrava. Three-time Paralympian Liam Hickey scored a pair of goals, including an empty-netter to close out the victory, while Mathieu Lelièvre scored his first goal with Team Canada to provide insurance in the third period. The Canadians took control following a scoreless first period and finished with 25 shots on goal. Jean-François Huneault recorded th

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Coyotes sign forward Hayton to new two-year deal

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton of Peterborough, Ont., to a two-year contract. The 22-year-old Hayton recorded 10 goals and 14 assists in 60 games with the Coyotes this past season and established NHL career highs in games, goals, assists and points. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round -- fifth overall -- in the 2018 N-H-L draft. “We are very pleased to sign Barrett to a new contract,” Coyotes' GM Bill Armstrong

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • Coyotes sign forward Hayton to new two-year deal

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton of Peterborough, Ont., to a two-year contract. The 22-year-old Hayton recorded 10 goals and 14 assists in 60 games with the Coyotes this past season and established NHL career highs in games, goals, assists and points. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round -- fifth overall -- in the 2018 N-H-L draft. “We are very pleased to sign Barrett to a new contract,” Coyotes' GM Bill Armstrong

  • Pascal Siakam supporting law students in latest charitable initiative

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • Top seeds fall on semifinal Saturday at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — The top two seeds from both draws were eliminated Saturday at the PointsBet Invitational. Jennifer Jones dispatched top-seeded Kerri Einarson 9-5 in women's semifinal play at Willie O'Ree Place and Reid Carruthers posted a 5-4 win over top-seeded Brad Gushue in the men's semifinal later in the day. Jones, the No. 5 seed, will next play No. 6 Kristie Moore - who's filling in for skip Casey Scheidegger - in Sunday's final. Moore scored two in the 10th end for an 8-7 win over second-s

  • Favourite Oh Well captures third running of Mohawk Million

    CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Oh Well was the class of the Mohawk Million on Saturday night. American Tim Tetrick drove the 3/5 favourite to a solid two-and-a-half length victory at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Starting on the rail, Tetrick had Oh Well standing third halfway through the race before taking the lead from Oh Look Magic with a quarter-mile to go. And the outcome was never in doubt as Oh Well claimed the race for two-year-old trotters in a stakes record-tying 1:53.4. Silly Me Hanover, at 42/1 odds,

  • Russian additions impressing at Vancouver Canucks training camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — Russian lessons may be in the future for Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson. The Swedish star is skating alongside new additions Andrei Kuzmenko and Illya Mikheyev at training camp in Whistler, B.C., this week, creating a line that Pettersson said could have a lot to offer. “I think all three of us, we bring different aspects of the game," he said. "Mikheyev, he’s super fast, he opens up for us. And me and Kuzmenko are maybe kind of similar in the way we play." Vancouver

  • Canadian Olympic Committee signs agreement with Abuse-Free Sport

    TORONTO — The Canadian Olympic Committee has signed an agreement to join Abuse-Free Sport, Canada's new independent program to address maltreatment in sport. The COC and its stakeholders will be able to access services of the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner (OSIC) by Dec. 21 at the latest, following a transition period. "The COC recognizes that safe sport is everyone's responsibility," David Shoemaker, the COC's CEO and general secretary. "We're fully committed to doing our part to su

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • WHL roundup: Winnipeg better late than ever against Brandon

    BRANDON, Man. — Josh Medernach's second goal of the game, scored at 18:26 of the third period, allowed the Winnipeg ICE to force overtime in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at Westoba Place. And Zach Benson's goal with 6.7 seconds left in overtime gave the ICE a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings. Scoring for Brandon were Brett Hyland, Mason Ward and Nolan Ritchie. Hyland also chipped in with two assists. Evan Friesen had the other Winnipeg goal. Brandon led 1-0

  • Injuries to Edmundson, Suzuki mark first day of Montreal Canadiens training camp

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens opened training camp on Thursday with injuries looming over the team. A behemoth 74-player roster took to the ice, but defenceman Joel Edmundson was nowhere to be seen. Coach Martin St. Louis revealed that Edmundson will be out for an undetermined amount of time with an undisclosed lower-body injury. “It’s undetermined because we don’t have enough details,” said St. Louis. “You’re always worried when a player injures himself, you don’t know the severity and as a

  • NFL Canada opens its first-ever pop-up sports bar to celebrate with fans

    TORONTO — It's a first for David Thomson and NFL Canada. The organization has opened the '22 season with The Huddle, a first-ever pop-up sports bar event. The aim is to celebrate the league's Canadian fans and give those in southern Ontario "a unique viewing experience." "Nothing really pulls people together quite like the NFL," said Thomson, the vice-president and managing director, NFL Canada. "What we really wanted to do this year with the NFL Huddle concept was to create a one-of-a-kind, vie