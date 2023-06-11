Head of Tarrant County Democratic Party announces she is stepping down

The chair of the Tarrant County Democratic Party announced her resignation from the post Sunday, according to a news release.

Allison Campolo said she will submit her letter of resignation at a special meeting of the Tarrant County Democratic Party sometime in the next 30 days, opening the door to an election for a new chairperson.

Campolo told the Star-Telegram her decision to resign came with a realization that “there were people in this county who were ready to run for this position who are highly qualified and would continue to grow and diversify our party.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“It was apparent to me that standing in the way of that would not benefit the party, so I have decided to step aside,” Campolo said. “It’s important that we come together as Democrats and coalesce behind one party and one chair for our 2024 candidates.”

Campolo took over the leadership position in July 2021, filling the unexpired term of Deborah Peoples, who served as chair for seven years.

In the news release, Campolo noted the party’s Tarrant County chapter’s achievements in the last two years, including expanding the Tarrant County Democratic Party’s staff, creating an internship program “to bolster Democratic career paths for young Texans,” and increasing the number of precinct chairs by 15%.

“I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to the staff, precinct chairs, volunteers, elected officials, candidates and donors who make this county great and who have supported me in this mission,” Campolo said in the news release.