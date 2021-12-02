Head of Saskatchewan Health Authority resigns for reasons unknown

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Health Authority's CEO, a familiar face during COVID-19 briefings, has resigned effective immediately.

The health authority made the announcement about Scott Livingstone in a media release but did not provide an explanation.

Premier Scott Moe says he found out about the resignation last week, and Livingstone was not fired or pushed out.

Moe says Livingstone is not entitled to severance because he quit.

The health authority's board has appointed Andrew Will as the interim CEO.

The health authority says Will has previously held executive leadership positions for health regions in Saskatchewan and Alberta.

Moe says he appreciates Livingstone for his work during the pandemic and for helping to create a single health authority in the province out of what used to be a dozen regional ones.

"I thank (him)," Moe said Thursday. "This is a CEO that helped merge a number of health authorities in this province into one, and has helped lead the SHA and their operations delivering health care in this province during the first 20 months of this pandemic."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2021.

The Canadian Press