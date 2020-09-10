Head of Quebec bar owners association says province will soon ban karaoke

The head of an association representing Quebec's bars says the Health Ministry is preparing to ban karaoke in the province, after an event at a Quebec City bar led to a spike in new cases.

Renaud Poulin, president of the Corporation des propriétaires de bars, brasseries et tavernes du Québec, said that karaoke would be banned in bars and all other public spaces.

Poulin told Radio-Canada he received the news during a meeting with ministry officials Thursday morning.

There has been no official announcement from the government, and so far the ministry is refusing to confirm the news.

Karaoke is extremely popular in Quebec bars, and Poulin said hundreds of bars hold karaoke nights each week.

But the practice came under close scrutiny after an outbreak stemming from a karaoke night at a Quebec city bar last month resulted in dozens of cases. The region now has the second-highest number of daily cases in Quebec, after Montreal.

Premier François Legault announced Thursday that the province is be stepping up enforcement of mask rules, with fines issued for those who refuse to comply.

More to come