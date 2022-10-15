Head of pensions lifeboat defends ‘timebomb’ investment strategy

Business pictures of Kate Jones from the PPF - Jeff Gilbert/The Telegraph

The head of Britain’s retirement lifeboat has defended the “timebomb” investment at the centre of the UK’s financial meltdown.

Kate Jones, chairman of the Pension Protection Fund (PPF), said liability-driven investments (LDIs) “should remain an integral part of pension schemes”.

She also hit out at the Bank of England for withdrawing a £65bn emergency support package on Friday, saying it raised the prospect of further market ructions in the coming days.

Ms Jones said that there was “nothing inherently wrong” with LDIs, which had “served pension schemes very, very well since 2008”.

She added that the crisis with LDIs – in which the Bank was forced to step in and prevent a fire sale of assets by pension funds desperate to release cash – had been caused by a violent increase in gilt yields, which in turn was a product of Liz Truss’s mini-Budget last month.

The former Prudential and Blackrock fund manager, who is also currently chairman of London-based JP Morgan Funds, said: “Schemes have coped well with the need for that extra calls on cash. And they managed that very well over the summer. But these recent increases just went way beyond the contingency planning that most schemes had in place.

“And this meant that pension schemes just had to stop selling assets and sell assets really quickly. And it's that speed of needing to sell assets so quickly that all of this stress on the financial system.

“You look at market movements in the last couple of weeks, and I can absolutely see those have come as a result of the market not having not having that confidence, in really how all of this government debt is going to be absorbed by the market.”

As gilt yields rose, pension fund managers were issued with “margin calls” to post collateral on LDIs, a strategy that combines borrowing with investments in derivatives and bonds.

The margin calls forced pension managers to free up money by selling gilts, flooding the market with UK sovereign debt.

Story continues

This pushed yields even higher in a vicious cycle that led to more collateral needing to be posted. Economists compared the crisis to the run of withdrawals that led to the collapse of Northern Rock in the financial crisis.

In the days that followed it emerged that the Bank had been warned about the dangers of LDIs, with critics labelling them a “timebomb”. Terry Smith, one of the UK’s best-known fund managers, attacked LDIs as a “flawed” and “misguided investment strategy”.

Not all pension managers use LDIs. The Telegraph has learnt that RailPen, one Britain’s biggest retirement funds, running £37bn assets on behalf of 500,000 members of the rail industry, does not use the controversial strategy, for instance. A source close to the trustees of the scheme said that this did not mean they viewed LDIs as toxic.

But Ms Jones said: “I do believe they are a risk management tool, and I do believe that LDI should remain an integral part of pension schemes, risk management, and should absolutely continue to be a part of the pension funds strategies.”

Meanwhile, the PPF chairman said Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey had been wrong to halt a bailout scheme on Friday.

She said: “I just don't think this window is going to have been sufficient for all of the schemes to have got their houses in order.

“I absolutely think it's too soon for the [Bank of England] to have withdrawn that support. The problem isn't solved. And I think with the absence of that support, we may indeed face further market dislocations.

“I do think the industry should learn from the past few weeks, and consider the leverage that they've got in place and think about whether there's extra safety mechanisms that are needed.

“If you just think about some kinds of pension schemes, then the decision-making timeframe… is more likely to be measured in months rather than days.”

As chairman of the PPF, Ms Jones has almost unique insight into the inner workings of Britain’s pension industry.

The lifeboat itself manages £39bn of assets on behalf of nearly 300,000 members. But the organisation is also responsible for tracking every UK scheme, so that it can be on hand if they were to fail.