Head and Neck Cancer Clinical Trial Pipeline: Analysis of 130+ Key Companies Working in the Domain | DelveInsight

DelveInsight Business Research LLP
·11 min read
DelveInsight Business Research LLP
DelveInsight Business Research LLP

Head and Neck Cancer pipeline constitutes 130+ key companies continuously working towards developing 150+ Head and Neck Cancer treatment therapies, analyzes DelveInsight

New York, USA, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Head and Neck Cancer Clinical Trial Pipeline: Analysis of 130+ Key Companies Working in the Domain | DelveInsight

Head and Neck Cancer pipeline constitutes 130+ key companies continuously working towards developing 150+ Head and Neck Cancer treatment therapies, analyzes DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s 'Head and Neck Cancer Pipeline Insight 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline head and neck cancer therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the head and neck cancer pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Head and Neck Cancer Pipeline Report

  • DelveInsight’s head and neck cancer pipeline report depicts a robust space with 130+ active players working to develop 150+ pipeline therapies for head and neck cancer treatment.

  • Key head and neck cancer companies such as Innate Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Debiopharm, Checkpoint Therapeutics, Quadriga BioSciences, Palleon Pharmaceuticals, Klus Pharma, Bicycle Therapeutics, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology, Memgen, I-Mab Biopharma, Intensity Therapeutics, Wellmaker Bio, SN BioScience, Carisma Therapeutics, Genentech, Pionyr Immunotherapeutics, Palleon Pharmaceuticals, SN BioScience, Bicycle Therapeutics, Inhibrx, Celldex Therapeutics, Carisma Therapeutics Inc, BioAtla, Jacobio Pharmaceuticals, Compugen, GeoVax, CytomX Therapeutics, PNP Therapeutics, Galectin Therapeutics, Cyteir Therapeutics, Merck KGaA, Boehringer Ingelheim, Transgene, iTeos Therapeutics SA,  IntraGel Therapeutics, Incyte Corporation, Cue Biopharma, Rubius Therapeutics, Alkermes, Corregene Biotechnology, NanoCarrier, Kura Oncology, Betta Pharmaceuticals, Arcus Biosciences, Taiho Pharmaceutical, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Bayer HealthCare, Roche, Vaccinex, Pfizer, BioNTech,  Purple Biotech, Novartis Oncology, Macrogenics, Aveta Biomics, Cellectar Biosciences, Nanobiotix, Nektar Therapeutics, Istari Oncology, Nanobiotix, Aspyrian Therapeutics, and others are evaluating new head and neck cancer drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

  • Promising head and neck cancer pipeline therapies such as Niraparib, Xevinapant, , CK-301, QBS10072S, A166, E-602, BT5528, RAPA-201, Mitoxantrone Hydrochloride, MEM-288, TJ004309, SNB-101, INT230-6, CT-0508, WM-S1-030, CDX-1140, PY159, MCLA-129, INBRX-106, Autogene cevumeran, JAB-3068, CAB-ROR2-ADC, CX-2029, Ad/PNP, COM701, Eftilagimod alpha, CYT-0851, GR-MD-02, TG4050, BI 765063, TumoCure, EOS-448, Epacadostat, RTX-321, CUE-101, ALKS 4230, CRTE7A2-01, NC-6004, Tipifarnib, MCLA-129, Zimberelimab, HLX10 Plus HLX07, Tolinapant, BAY1905254, OSI-774, VX15/2503, Palbociclib, Olaparib, NT219, BNT113, Buparlisib, Retifanlimab, Avelumab, APG-157, CLR 131, NBTXR3, Evorpacept, Dostarlimab, NKTR-214, IK-175, Lerapolturev, NBTXR3, Gedeptin, RM-1995, Atezolizumab and others are under different phases of head and neck cancer clinical trials.

  • In September 2022, NANOBIOTIX announced randomization of the first patient in Asia in NANORAY-312, a global Phase III registrational trial evaluating NBTXR3 for the treatment of elderly patients with locally advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma who are ineligible for platinum-based chemotherapy.

  • In August 2022, Genexine announced the dosing of the first patient in Phase II clinical trial using triple combination therapy in patients with recurrent/metastatic HNSCC. The combination therapy consists of two of Genexine’s proprietary drugs, GX-188E (a first-in-class therapeutic DNA vaccine), GX-I7 (a first-in-class long-acting interleukin 7), and Opdivo (nivolumab), a marketed PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor.

  • In May 2022, Calliditas announced that it had initiated Phase II head and neck cancer therapy trial. The trial will analyze the impact of setanaxib plus pembrolizumab in patients with CAF-density tumors. Calliditas Therapeutics has randomized the first subject in the proof-of-concept Phase II clinical trial of setanaxib (GKT831) in individuals with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN).

  • In May 2022, Exelixis announced results from a phase II, the investigator-sponsored trial of cabozantinib (CABOMETYX®) in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). The trial met its primary endpoint of objective response rate per Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors (RECIST) version 1.1 at 54%. The overall clinical benefit rate was 91%. At a median follow-up of 10.6 months, the one-year progression-free survival rate was 54.0% (95% confidence interval [CI]: 31.5-72.0%), and median progression-free survival was 14.6 months. The one-year overall survival (OS) rate was 68.4% (95% CI: 45.1-83.5%; median OS: 22.3 months).

  • In January 2022, The FDA accepted an investigational new drug application for the photoimmunotherapy treatment, RM-1995, for patients with advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma or head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

  • In February 2021, The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to tipifarnib for the treatment of patients with recurrent or metastatic HRAS mutant head and neck squamous cell carcinoma with variant allele frequency greater than or equal to 20% after disease progression on platinum-based chemotherapy.

Request a sample and discover the recent advances in head and neck cancer treatment drugs @Head and Neck Cancer Pipeline Report

The head and neck cancer pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage head and neck cancer drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the head and neck cancer clinical trial landscape.

Head and Neck Cancer Overview

Head and neck cancer is a collective term for several different types of cancer. Cancers of the head and neck are classified according to where they begin. The mouth (oral cavity), throat (pharynx), voice box (larynx), sinuses and nose cavity, and salivary glands are all included. Squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck is the most common type of head and neck cancer (HNSCCA). The majority of HNSCCA begins in the layer of flat cells (the epithelium) that lines the upper aerodigestive tract structures such as the mouth, throat, and voice box.

Head and neck cancer symptoms include a lump in the neck or a sore in the mouth or throat that does not heal, a persistent sore throat, difficulty swallowing, and a change or hoarseness in voice; however, these head and neck cancer symptoms can also be caused by other, less severe illnesses.

For head and neck diagnosis, physical examination/blood and urine tests, endoscopy, biopsy, biomarker testing of the tumor, X-ray/barium swallow, panoramic radiograph, ultrasound, magnetic resonance imaging, bone scan, and other tests are used.


Find out more about head and neck cancer treatment guidelines @Drugs for Head and Neck Cancer Treatment

A snapshot of the Head and Neck Cancer Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs

Company

Phase 

MoA

RoA

Atezolizumab

Genentech

Phase III

Cytotoxic T lymphocyte stimulant

Intravenous

Xevinapant

Debiopharm

Phase III

Inhibitor of apoptosis protein inhibitors

Oral

Niraparib

GlaxoSmithKline

Phase II

Poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase 1 inhibitors; Poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase 2 inhibitors

Oral

A 166

Klus Pharma

Phase II

Tubulin inhibitors

Intravenous

BNT113

BioNTech

Phase II

Galectin 3 inhibitors

Intravenous

E 602

Palleon Pharmaceuticals

Phase I/II

Membrane glycoprotein modulator; Neuraminidase replacement; T lymphocyte stimulant

Intravenous

BT5528

Bicycle Therapeutics

Phase I/II

Apoptosis stimulant; Cell cycle inhibitor

Intravenous

IK-175

Ikena Oncology

Phase I

Aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonists

Oral

SNB-101

SN BioScience

Phase I

DNA topoisomerase I inhibitors

Intravenous

MEM-288

Memgen

Phase I

CD40 ligand expression stimulants; Cell death stimulants; Immunologic cytotoxicity

Intratumoral

CDX-1140

Celldex Therapeutics

Phase I

CD40 antigen stimulants; T lymphocyte stimulants

Intravenous

Learn more about the emerging head and neck cancer pipeline therapies @Head and Neck Cancer Clinical Trials

Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Assessment

The head and neck cancer pipeline report proffers an integral view of the head and neck cancer emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Head and Neck Cancer Pipeline Report 

  • Coverage: Global

  • Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

  • Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

  • Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Inhalation, Intranasal, Intravenous, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous

  • Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type: Antibody, Antisense oligonucleotides, Immunotherapy, Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Protein, Recombinant protein, Small molecule, Stem cell, Vaccine

  • Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, NK cell lectin-like receptor subfamily C antagonists, Poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase 1 inhibitors, Poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase 2 inhibitors, Inhibitor of apoptosis protein inhibitors, T lymphocyte stimulants, Aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonists, DNA topoisomerase I inhibitors; CD40 ligand expression stimulants; Cell death stimulants; Immunologic cytotoxicity, Galectin 3 inhibitors, CD40 antigen stimulants

  • Key Head and Neck Cancer Companies: Innate Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Debiopharm, Checkpoint Therapeutics, Quadriga BioSciences, Palleon Pharmaceuticals, Klus Pharma, Bicycle Therapeutics, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology, Memgen, I-Mab Biopharma, Intensity Therapeutics, Wellmaker Bio, SN BioScience, Carisma Therapeutics, Genentech, Pionyr Immunotherapeutics, Palleon Pharmaceuticals, SN BioScience, Bicycle Therapeutics, Inhibrx, Celldex Therapeutics, Carisma Therapeutics Inc, BioAtla, Jacobio Pharmaceuticals, Compugen, GeoVax, CytomX Therapeutics, PNP Therapeutics, Galectin Therapeutics, Cyteir Therapeutics, Merck KGaA, Boehringer Ingelheim, Transgene, iTeos Therapeutics SA,  IntraGel Therapeutics, Incyte Corporation, Cue Biopharma, Rubius Therapeutics, Alkermes, Corregene Biotechnology, NanoCarrier, Kura Oncology, Betta Pharmaceuticals, Arcus Biosciences, Taiho Pharmaceutical, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Bayer HealthCare, Roche, Vaccinex, Pfizer, BioNTech,  Purple Biotech, Novartis Oncology, Macrogenics, Aveta Biomics, Cellectar Biosciences, Nanobiotix, Nektar Therapeutics, Istari Oncology, Nanobiotix, Aspyrian Therapeutics and others.

  • Key Head and Neck Cancer Pipeline Therapies: Niraparib, Xevinapant, , CK-301, QBS10072S, A166, E-602, BT5528, RAPA-201, Mitoxantrone Hydrochloride, MEM-288, TJ004309, SNB-101, INT230-6, CT-0508, WM-S1-030, CDX-1140, PY159, MCLA-129, INBRX-106, Autogene cevumeran, JAB-3068, CAB-ROR2-ADC, CX-2029, Ad/PNP, COM701, Eftilagimod alpha, CYT-0851, GR-MD-02, TG4050, BI 765063, TumoCure, EOS-448, Epacadostat, RTX-321, CUE-101, ALKS 4230, CRTE7A2-01, NC-6004, Tipifarnib, MCLA-129, Zimberelimab, HLX10 Plus HLX07, Tolinapant, BAY1905254, OSI-774, VX15/2503, Palbociclib, Olaparib, NT219, BNT113, Buparlisib, Retifanlimab, Avelumab, APG-157, CLR 131, NBTXR3, Evorpacept, Dostarlimab, NKTR-214, IK-175, Lerapolturev, NBTXR3, Gedeptin, RM-1995, Atezolizuma, and others.

Dive deep into rich insights for new drugs for head and neck cancer treatment, visit @Head and Neck Cancer Drugs

Table of Contents

1.

Head and Neck Cancer Pipeline Report Introduction

2.

Head and Neck Cancer Pipeline Report Executive Summary

3.

Head and Neck Cancer Pipeline: Overview

4.

Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5.

Head and Neck Cancer Clinical Trial Therapeutics

6.

Head and Neck Cancer Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III)

6.1

Atezolizumab: Genentech

7.

Head and Neck Cancer Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase II)

7.1

A166: Klus Pharma

8.

Head and Neck Cancer Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase I/II)

8.1

BT5528: Bicycle Therapeutics

9.

Head and Neck Cancer Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9.1

CDX-1140: Celldex Therapeutics

10.

Head and Neck Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment

11.

Inactive Products in the Head and Neck Cancer Pipeline

12.

Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13.

Key Companies

14.

Key Products in the Head and Neck Cancer Pipeline

15.

Unmet Needs

16.

Market Drivers and Barriers

17.

Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18.

Analyst Views

19.

Appendix

For further information on the head and neck cancer pipeline therapeutics, reach out @Head and Neck Cancer Treatment Drugs

Related Reports

Head and Neck Cancer Epidemiology Forecast

Head and Neck Cancer Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the head and neck cancer epidemiology trends.

Head and Neck Cancer Market

Head and Neck Cancer Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key head and neck cancer companies, including CEL-SCI, Junshi Biosciences, Coherus, Exelixis, Immutep S.A.S., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Iovance Biotherapeutics, among others.

Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer Pipeline 

Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer Pipeline Insight – 2022 report provide comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key metastatic head and neck cancer companies, including Chia Tai-Tianqing, Kura Oncology, Hoffmann-La Roche, Eli Lilly, and Company, among others.

Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer Market

Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer companies, including Eisai, Merck AbbVie, among others.

Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer Pipeline

Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer Pipeline Insight – 2022 report provide comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer companies, including Eisai, Merck AbbVie, among others.

HPV+ Recurrent/Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer Pipeline

HPV+ Recurrent/Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer Pipeline Insight – 2022 report provide comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key HPV+ recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer companies, including BioNTech, Cue Biopharma, Hookipa Pharma, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Goitre MarketThymus Cancer Market | US Healthcare Outlook Report | Venous Stenosis Market | Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Market | Global Kinase Inhibitor in Autoimmune Diseases Market | Metrorrhagia Market | Dysfunctional Uterine Bleeding Market | Hypereosinophilic Syndrome Market | Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market | Dental Lasers Market | CRISPR Therapies Pipeline Insight | Cell And Gene Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market | Drug Hypersensitivity Market | Dysthymia Market | Persistent Depressive Disorder Market | Cancer Vaccines Market | Weight Loss/Weight Management (Obesity) Market | Food Allergy Market | Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Market | Tumor Ablation Market | Physiotherapy Equipment Market | Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy Market | Anti-hypertension Market | Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market | Global Messenger RNA (mRNA)-based Vaccines and Therapeutics Market | Gastro Intestinal Bleeding Market | Trastuzumab Biosimilars Insight | Varicose Veins Market | Germ Cell Tumor Market | Intracardiac Echocardiography Devices Market | India Healthcare Report | Crows Feet Market | Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Market | Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market | Structural Heart Devices Market | Substance (Drug) Abuse Market | Insulin Glargine Biosimilar Insight

Browse through our latest blog to get more insights on the Head and Neck Cancer Treatment Landscape

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences.

Connect with us at LinkedIn 

CONTACT: Contact Us Shruti Thakur  info@delveinsight.com  +1(919)321-6187  www.delveinsight.com


Latest Stories

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Injuries hit Toronto FC hard ahead of MLS regular-season finale in Philadelphia

    Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th

  • Stars sign 41-goal scorer Robertson to $31M, 4-year deal

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jason Robertson has signed a $31 million, four-year contract with the Dallas Stars after the young 40-goal scorer missed the first two weeks of training camp. The Stars announced the deal late Wednesday night, after their exhibition game in Denver, only a week before the regular season opener Oct. 13 at Nashville. Robertson turned 23 soon after the end of last season, when the left wing had 41 goals and 38 assists for 79 points in his 74 games. His 13 power-play goals led th

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Pierre-Luc Dubois scores twice for Jets in 5-3 pre-season win over Flames

    CALGARY — The Winnipeg Jets capped their pre-season Friday with a second straight decisive win over the Calgary Flames. Pierre-Luc Dubois scored a pair of first-period goals in a 5-3 victory at the Saddledome after the Jets blanked the visiting Flames 5-0 on Wednesday. Kyle Conner had a goal and two assists, Mark Scheifele scored short-handed and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored for the Jets in the final tune-up for both teams ahead of their 2022-23 NHL regular seasons. "Starting to come together," Sc

  • DeRozan leads Bulls in 115-98 pre-season win over Raptors

    TORONTO — A busy and competitive summer has Canadian Dalano Banton more confident and comfortable in his second Toronto Raptors training camp. The 22-year-old from the Toronto neighbourhood of Rexdale scored 11 points and was as impressive on defence in his 17 minutes in the Raptors 115-98 pre-season loss to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. After the Raptors early exit from the playoffs, Banton played in the NBA summer league in Las Vegas and for Canada at the FIBA AmeriCup in Brazil and worked out

  • Edmonton Oilers release Jake Virtanen from professional tryout offer

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged

  • TFC's Kaye says latest Canada Soccer offer to players shows some improvements

    TORONTO — Canada Soccer's recent revised compensation proposal to its players is a sign of progress but a deal has yet to be reached, says Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye. "There are some improvements in it. On other aspects, it was relatively the same. Just different language being used," said the Toronto FC midfielder. Kaye is no stranger to labour negotiations, given he is on the Major League Soccer Players Association executive board. But he says the players are leaving the talks to

  • Colts grind out 12-9 win over Broncos in injury-filled game

    DENVER (AP) — Stephon Gilmore batted away Russell Wilson’s pass to Courtland Sutton in the end zone on fourth-and-1 from the 5 to give the Indianapolis Colts a 12-9 overtime victory over the Denver Broncos on Thursday night. “That’s the definition of a big-time player making big plays in the moment," Colts coach Frank Reich said of Gilmore, who also intercepted Wilson’s pass in the fourth quarter to help set up Chase McLauglin’s tying field goal. “Isn’t it awesome you can have a game like that a

  • Montreal off to Miami with goal of finishing first in MLS East

    MONTREAL — After missing the Major League Soccer playoffs in heartbreaking fashion last season, CF Montreal will have no such stress this year after booking their trip to the post-season a month ago. They will, however, have the opportunity to secure first place in the Eastern Conference and nab a crucial first-round bye as they take on Inter Miami on the road on Sunday afternoon. That being said, skipping the first round has often been a poison apple for teams at the top of the East. Since 2016

  • 3 Blue Jays X-factors in wild-card series vs. Mariners

    These three players could hold the key to success for the Blue Jays in their series with the Mariners.

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • Raptors get going early in overtime to take 125-119 win over Celtics

    BOSTON (AP) — Pascal Siakam and Precious Achiuwa scored 13 points apiece and Toronto used an early burst in overtime to beat Boston 125-119 on Wednesday night. Josh Jackson also had 13 points for the Raptors. Siakam recorded six rebounds and Achiuwa seven boards as the Raptors improved to 2-0 in the preseason. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 23 points and Sam Hauser had 22, connecting on 8 of 12 shots, including 5 of 8 from outside the arc. Jayson Tatum finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks edge Oilers 5-4 for first win of the pre-season

    ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — It wasn't perfect but head coach Bruce Boudreau saw his Vancouver Canucks take a step in the right direction on Wednesday. After starting the pre-season 0-3-2, the Canucks finally posted a win, downing the Edmonton Oilers 5-4. “It’s not complete yet," Boudreau said of Vancouver's performance. "There was a lot of scrambly plays in our own zone which we really have to clean up. And they will be cleaned up. But I saw a lot better things going on tonight with the defence and with

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • B.C. Hockey 'closely monitoring' after Quebec and Ontario associations cut funds to Hockey Canada

    Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p