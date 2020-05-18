How a Head Lice Removal Company Stayed Afloat During COVID-19

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2020 / In response to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, Houston-based head lice removal company, Lice Care Solutions, is making it easier than ever for people in Colorado, Florida, Texas, Kansas, and California to be treated for head lice.

While most head lice removal companies are closed due to the stay-at-home orders, Lice Care Solutions has continued their mobile, in-home lice treatments. They've been able to keep serving customers as they are designated a necessary essential medical service because they only staff licensed medical professionals.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"All of our technicians have medical backgrounds that train them in contamination control, cross-contamination, and proper handwashing," said Angelíc Padilla, CEO of Lice Care Solutions. "They are medical professionals who are currently working exclusively with Lice Care Solutions. To be safe, we are not contracting nurses who work in hospitals."

To better serve the public, Lice Care Solutions has implemented additional protocols to ensure both clients and technicians stay healthy during this global pandemic. For example, all Lice Care Solutions technicians must take their temperatures daily and monitor any changes in possible COVID-19 symptoms before making house calls. Technicians are also required to wear PPE equipment-including a mask and gloves-while administering treatment. The company also asks that all clients wear masks during treatment.

In addition to offering mobile, at-home treatment, Lice Care Solutions is also offering DIY lice removal kits, as well as virtual lice removal treatment packages. These packages include all tools and products needed for quality treatments as well as 1-on-1 video chats with a technician to walk clients through lice removal, step-by-step.

With so many families under stay-at-home orders, it's easier than ever for entire families to contract head lice if not treated quickly and efficiently. To encourage people to get treated immediately, Lice Care Solutions is offering reduced rates on lice removal treatments through the end of May as well as special pricing for doctors and nurses.

Story continues

"Our community is going through a difficult time right now, and the last thing people want to think about is catching head lice," said Padilla. "We're here to make it as easy as possible for people to get the expert treatment they need."

About Lice Care Solutions

Lice Care Solutions LLC was founded in 2015 with the mission to bring effective, same-day lice removal appointments to the homes and offices of families suffering from head lice. The company prides itself on its all-natural, non-toxic treatment; affordable hourly rate; and 40-day guarantee-the longest in its industry. In addition to eradicating head lice, Lice Care Solutions technicians teach their clients how to treat and prevent head lice so clients never have to suffer from a head lice infestation again.

Media contact:

Company Name: Lice Care Solutions

Contact Person: Brittney Lane

City, State: Houston Texas

Telephone: 1-800-492-4523 ext. 890

E-mail: info@licecaresolutions.com

Website: https://licecaresolutions.com

SOURCE: Lice Care Solutions LLC





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/590332/How-a-Head-Lice-Removal-Company-Stayed-Afloat-During-COVID-19



