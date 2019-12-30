‘Head is made of concrete:’ defender shows off gruesome injury







A Cardiff City city defender was left battered and severely bruised after an accidental clash of heads with a team mate on Sunday.

Joe Bennett collided with Junior Hoilett in the Bluebirds 2-1 victory at Sheffield Wednesday while going for the same ball just after the half hour mark.

@jrhoilett23 your head is made of concrete 😂😅 all good though no fracture. Great result from the boys 👊🏻🙌🏼⚽️ @cardiffcityfc pic.twitter.com/Kw8U3Y9Dgi — Joe Bennett (@JoeBennett27) December 29, 2019

A lengthy stoppage ensued before Bennett was stretchered off. Amazingly, however, Hoilett was able to continue.

A heavily bruised Bennett later posted a graphic picture of his war wounds to social media while confirming to fans that he was in good spirits.

Cardiff City's Joe Bennett requires medical assistance as he lays injured

Hoilett, whose eighth minute strike proved to be the decisive goal in the Championship clash, responded with a simple “sorry bro” to his team mate.

Fellow Cardiff defender Sol Bamba, meanwhile, saw the funny side by tweeting “you’ve got a little something under your eye Joe.”

You got a little something under your eye Joe 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/TFckJ9gOY5 — Sol Bamba (@Sol14Bamba) December 29, 2019

Cardiff’s victory moves them to up to 10th in the Championship table, two points behind Wednesday who occupy the final playoff spot.

