Head for the hygge: the UK’s best Scandi-style escapes

Annabelle Thorpe
·4 min read

Oat Grass Lodge, Bamburgh, Northumberland

With the Norman stronghold of Bamburgh Castle looming impressively over Northumberland’s spectacular coast, this is the place to pair blustery seaside walks with cosy afternoons in front of the fire in this light, airy lodge designed with clean Scandinavian lines. Floor-to-ceiling windows in the open-plan kitchen-diner and sleek lounge bring vibrant natural colours into the cream-and-grey rooms, while upstairs the bedrooms have a soothing, sanctuary-like feel with soft hues, woollen throws and rugs, and polished wood floors.
Sleeps 6; a week costs from £880; crabtreeandcrabtree.com

Lancaster Barn, Lancashire

This 200-year-old barn located five miles south of Lancaster has been carefully curated to create a soothing Scandi feel. The are Volga linen throws and Hypnos beds, underfloor heating and natural slate in the en suite bathrooms, plus lots of blond wood and glass in the downstairs spaces. Breakfast is taken in the airy Garden room, while in the evening sharing platters of locally produced cheeses and salumeria are available (order in advance), along with drinks from the well-stocked honesty bar.
Over 18s only; double rooms from £144 B&B; lancasterbarn.co.uk

The Chickenshed, Monmouthshire

Winner of a Riba design award, this stunning reinvention of a former farm building brings minimalist Scandi chic to the rolling Welsh hills, with the glass-walled living space making the most of the wonderful views. Inside, white-wood panelling, a state-of-the-art kitchen and modish, angular furniture create a cool, contemporary feel while every aspect of the bedrooms – from lighting to bedside shelving – has a crisp design aesthetic. In spite of the high-spec feel, this is a great house for families, with two acres of gardens, an outdoor firepit and barbecue. Dogs are welcome, too.
Sleeps 8; from £247 per night; canopyandstars.co.uk

Hill House, 57 Nord, the Highlands

Hidden away on the scenic coast of Wester Ross, Hill House boasts mesmerising views of Loch Duich and Eilean Donan Castle through floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows, and interiors straight out of a design magazine. Everything – from the two luxurious suites with stone bathtubs and superking beds to the open-plan kitchen diner – has been designed to create a calm, soothing living space, with hues of cream, stone and taupe throughout. A welcome hamper of local goodies is ready to devour on arrival and a private chef can be arranged.
Three-night breaks from £1,650; sleeps 4; 57nord.co.uk

The Old Butcher’s Stores, Norfolk

This beautiful three-bedroom barn conversion has muted grey decor, statement open shelving and polished wood floors throughout. Two of the bedrooms have solid oak beds, exposed brick and soft taupe panelling, while the third has clean white walls with warm scarlet fabrics to break up the minimalist feel. It is in Heacham, with the beach is an easy stroll, along with a good selection of pubs and restaurants.
Sleeps 6; three-night breaks from £640; norfolkhideaways.co.uk

The Steading, Perthshire

Offering a wonderful sense of escape, the Steading is tucked away in the Upper Tay Valley with fishing, hillwalking, mountain-biking and white-water rafting all on offer nearby. Back at base, warm Scottish woollens and linens combine with pared-back Scandi design to create a cosy, unfussy bolthole. Each of the four rooms has a studio kitchen filled with breakfast goodies and fresh Glen Lyon coffee.
Double rooms from £120 B&B; steadingaberfeldy.co.uk

Port Hotel, Eastbourne

This classic townhouse has been reinvented as a sleek, beachfront bolthole, with more than a nod to Scandi design. Rooms are gently minimalist, some with record players, all with Hypnos beds. Wrap up for brunch on the beachfront terrace, or dine in the art-filled restaurant.
Doubles from £80 room-only; porthotel.co.uk

Tuddenham Mill, Suffolk

Tuddenham Mill, Tuddenham near Newmarket, for the Guardian Weekend Magazine restaurant review, 17/11/2011 Photographed for the Guardian by Sophia Evans
Snuggle up in one of Tuddenham’s Scandi-style “Meadow Nooks” for a romantic weekend away: cute, tiled pods that boast a king-size bed with big fluffy pillows and en suite bathroom. For the full hygge experience, book one with a private outdoor hot tub that looks out over the Suffolk countryside. Stroll up to the Mill for dinner, or take lunch under canvas at the Tipi restaurant on the willow-draped riverbank.
Meadow Nook with hot tub from £265 B&B; tuddenhammill.co.uk

Hillside, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

Don’t be misled by Hillside’s thatched roof; once through the doors, the house is a temple to Swedish chic. The 12 bedrooms have crisp white walls, contemporary artworks and vintage accessories and furniture. Two-course set meals are served in the brasserie, alongside an excellent selection of organic and biodynamic wines, and the team can organise everything from tennis and beauty treatments to guided walks around the island.
Double rooms from £186 B&B; hillsideventnor.co.uk

Inhabit, London

An oasis of calm in busy Paddington, Inhabit spreads across six Georgian townhouses and claims to be London’s first “mindfulness hotel”, with a focus on sustainability, holistic activities and vegan cuisine, all set against a chic, unfussy backdrop that feels straight out of Stockholm. Rooms are pleasingly neat without being too ruthlessly stark, while the communal spaces include a tranquil library, a meditation pod and an atrium for yoga and fitness. All food is plant-based, with a pantry for any-time snacks.
Doubles from £133 room-only; inhabithotels.com

