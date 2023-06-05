Head-on crash during road rage battle kills two oncoming motorists, Utah cops say

A road rage dispute on a highway near Eagle Mountain left two uninvolved motorists dead, Utah sheriff’s reported.

The incident reportedly began when a 2016 Ford F-150 pulled in front of a 2014 Nissan Maxima in Eagle Mountain on Sunday, June 4, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The two vehicles continued onto state Route 73 with the pickup truck following the car, officials said. The pickup truck driver moved into an emergency lane on the left, then sideswiped the Maxima.

The pickup truck driver lost control and veered into oncoming traffic lanes, colliding head-on with a 1987 Porsche 911 at about 12:30 p.m., sheriff’s officials said.

The crash killed a 48-year-old man and 47-year-old woman in the Porsche, the sheriff’s office said. The driver of the pickup truck was admitted to a hospital for observation.

The driver will face charges but they have not yet been determined, sheriff’s officials said.

Eagle Mountain is a city of 54,000 people about 40 miles south of Salt Lake City.

