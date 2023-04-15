Head-on crash in Canyon County claims life of Oregon woman and shuts down highway lanes

A two-vehicle crash on Friday west of Notus in Canyon County left a Bandon, Oregon, woman dead, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police.

The crash occurred at 2:45 p.m. on U.S. 20 at Don Lane when a 29-year-old woman from Caldwell was driving west on U.S. 20 in a Chevrolet passenger car. Another woman, 67, of Bandon was going east in a Chrysler passenger car. The vehicles collided head-on.

The driver of the Chrysler, who was wearing a seat belt, died from her injuries at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to a local hospital by ambulance. Her condition was unknown.

Both lanes of U.S. 20 were blocked for about 2.5 hours.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.